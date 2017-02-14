Five-year agreement provides flexible IoT global network coverage

Orange IoT solution allows Embelin to expand into new markets

Equipment manufacturer and software developer Embelin has signed a contract with Orange Business Services to provide global connectivity for its Internet of Things (IoT) products. The deal will enable Embelin to expand in Europe and subsequently on a global scale. It also simplifies the provisioning process for IoT connectivity and significantly improves the user experience.

Headquartered in Finland, Embelin specializes in the design of embedded systems, IT and data management, supporting companies' digitalization. Its flagship product is REMUC, an advanced and versatile remote control and monitoring system which can be installed in any imaginable "smart" target. In the car industry, for example, it allows users to track vehicle location and control in-vehicle heaters (essential for winter driving) remotely with mobile devices. REMUC is available for businesses and consumers, and comprises a controller installed in the vehicle, cloud processing and a mobile application for smartphones.

Orange Business Services is providing Embelin with global IoT connectivity, SIM cards, a management portal, as well as service and remote management. Embelin can provision IoT connections automatically with the Orange IoT connectivity service portal and APIs. This simplifies deployment, invoicing, cuts costs for customers and reduces the need for extensive support.

"We are using Orange SIM cards in all our current and upcoming products, and their IoT connectivity will help us expand internationally. In addition, the automated connectivity activation Orange provides for our market-leading REMUC mobile technology creates an outstanding user experience, which will allows us to gain market share with our product," says Kai Simula, CEO, Embelin.

"Embelin has a clear vision for producing efficient solutions that meet customers' requirements, and global IoT connectivity and reach are essential. Embelin can enjoy tangible business benefits from having a single global provider for its IoT communication infrastructure, such as seamless SIM card ordering, activation and tracking through a dedicated portal. Together this provides Embelin's customers with an easy-to-use solution and outcome that delivers confidence and peace of mind," says Helmut Reisinger, executive vice president International at Orange Business Services.

The Orange Business Services IoT connectivity service is part of Datavenue, a modular IoT and Analytics solution. To enable advanced analysis and decision-making, the Datavenue solution encompasses the selection of relevant data and objects, their reliable and secure connection, and their management in the customer information system environment. A global team of more than 700 Orange data-scientists and engineers design and develop these innovative services. Orange already supports over 12 million active objects across a variety of sectors, including Smart Cities, Healthcare, Automotive and Industry. The recent launch of Datavenue reaffirms the Orange commitment to supporting businesses with their digital transformation.

About Embelin

Embelin Ltd is an embedded system and software specialist house from Oulu, Finland. Embelin is established in 1997 and has always been focused on producing smart, always-connected embedded systems for different purposes. In addition to its flagship product REMUC, Embelin also offers professional development services to customers. As REMUC is a 100% in-house designed products, Embelin has knowledge on all fields of development: hardware, embedded software to mobile platforms and web technologies.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services, the B2B branch of the Orange Group, and its 21,000 employees, is focused on supporting the digital transformation of multinational enterprises and French SMEs across five continents. Orange Business Services is not only an infrastructure operator, but also a technology integrator and a value-added service provider. It offers companies digital solutions that help foster collaboration within their teams (collaborative workspaces and mobile workspaces), better serve their customers (enriched customer relations and business innovation), and support their projects (enriched connectivity, flexible IT and cyberdefense). The integrated technologies that Orange Business Services offer range from Software Defined Networks (SDN/NFV), Big Data and IoT, to cloud computing, unified communications and collaboration, as well as cybersecurity. Orange Business Services customers include over 3,000 renowned multinational corporations at an international level and over two million professionals, companies and local communities in France.

Learn more at www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with annual sales of 40 billion euros in 2015 and has 256 million customers in 29 countries at 30 September 2016. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

