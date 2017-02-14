Boxever OneView and Boxever Engage provide comprehensive customer data platform and predictive personalization engine, respectively, to support a move into the financial services and retail markets

BoxeverTM, the leader in omni-channel personalization for B2C brands, today announced a new product suite including Boxever OneView and Boxever Engage that make up its Customer Intelligence Cloud. This expands its core offerings beyond the travel space, to now include the retail and financial services sectors. Digitally savvy companies in new verticals will now be able to reimagine the customer experience, leveraging Boxever's proven expertise to understand and anticipate individual customers' needs at every digital and physical touchpoint.

"We've proven our capabilities in an incredibly complex, dynamic industry since our founding," said Dave O'Flanagan, CEO and Co-Founder, Boxever. "The travel industry was the backdrop for our company's growth, and our new product suite allows us to provide powerful decisioning tools combined with predictive and AI capabilities that offer our core technology to a broader set of customers. Building a more personalized customer experience and improving engagement is a priority for any CxO, regardless of industry, and we're excited to solve the problem of applying data to the customer journey across the business to acquire better customers, convert across channels, reduce churn, and deliver an unparalleled customer experience."

The new offerings allow organizations to focus on consolidating customer data into a single customer view with the aptly named product, Boxever OneView. The platform combines customer transactions, digital interactions and operational data while leveraging cross-channel identity resolution, predictive scoring and powerful audience segmentation to deliver a real-time profile of every customer that interacts with an organization, regardless of channel.

Built upon Boxever OneView, organizations can now use Boxever Engage to deliver 1:1 experiences in any channel, including web, mobile and email but also in-store, in the contact center and new interfaces such as chatbots and Amazon Alexa. Boxever Engage uses a combination of rules, predictive models, adaptive models and AI to ensure that each customer interaction is uniquely tailored for that customer. In addition, it also has tightly integrated capabilities for omni-channel tracking, multi-touch attribution and A/B testing.

"Our goal is to solve the fundamental problems that marketers are facing today," said John Callan, Vice President of Marketing, Boxever. "Making this product suite available to existing and future customers was a strategic move for our company. The shift signals our growing ability to apply the same logic that resulted in proven use cases for major airlines and travel retailers to new scenarios in financial services and retail, in particular. The nuances are different, but the foundation is the same: allowing us to dive in deeper to new markets with a blank canvas that is ripe for breaking new ground, providing new revenue opportunities and improving their customer engagement and brand loyalty for long-term advantage."

To learn more about Boxever OneView, visit: http://www.boxever.com/oneview/

To learn more about Boxever Engage, visit: http://www.boxever.com/engage/

About Boxever

BoxeverTM is the Customer Intelligence Cloud for marketers. It connects all of your customer, product and operational data, putting your customer at the center of your business and enabling true 1:1 personalization on a level you've never seen before. This results in lower acquisition costs, accelerated conversion rates, improved customer engagement and higher lifetime value. Using artificial intelligence, it acts as the "brain" within your customer-tech ecosystem, taking in all data about the customer, deciding what should happen next and executing that action through the most appropriate channels in real time, as it happens.

Today, leading brands from all across the globe including Emirates, Air New Zealand, eDreams ODIGEO, Cebu Pacific, Viva Aerobus, Brussels Airlines, and Aer Lingus rely on Boxever to help acquire, convert and retain customers. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at www.boxever.com or follow us on Twitter: @Boxever.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170214005786/en/

Contacts:

PAN Communications for Boxever

Marissa Fellows, 617-502-4334

mfellows@pancomm.com