Internet Of Things (IoT) Platform Market Report 2017-2022

LONDON, February 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts by Type (Application Enablement, Device Management, Connectivity Management). By Service (System Integration, Professional Services) By Vertical (Manufacturing, Government, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, IT & Telecoms, Others) by End User (Small Enterprise, Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise)

As the Internet of things transforms businesses, IoT platforms have emerged as the backbone of the IoT infrastructure. IoT platforms provide a set of functionalities which forms a solid architecture to build IoT applications. Visiongain assesses that Internet of Things (IoT) platform revenues will reach $8.8bn in 2017.

Essentially there are five building blocks of IoT infrastructure: Security, Hardware, Communication, Software Backend and Applications. IoT platforms are part of the Software Backend of the IoT infrastructure. The IoT platform manages all the connected devices, applications and networks and provides the necessary data integration solutions and interfaces. The IoT platform enables the communication between two objects and connects the real and the virtual world.

1) The report provides detailed profiles of 8 leading companies operating within the IoT platform market space

- Amazon Web Services (AWS) IoT/2lemetry

- Arrayent Inc.,

- Cisco IoT

- GE Predix

- IBM Watson IoT

- Oracle

- PTC Inc

- Red Hat Inc

2) The study reveals the regional development for IoT platforms from 2017-2022 We show you the prospects for the following regions:

- North America IoT platform market 2017-2022:

- US IoT platform market 2017-2022

- Canada IoT platform market 2017-2022

- Mexico IoT platform market 2017-2022

- Europe IoT platform market 2017-2022:

- Germany IoT platform market 2017-2022

- France IoT platform market 2017-2022

- UK IoT platform market 2017-2022

- Other IoT platform market 2017-2022

- APAC IoT platform market 2017-2022:

- China IoT platform market 2017-2022

- India IoT platform market 2017-2022

- Japan IoT platform market 2017-2022

- Australia IoT platform market 2017-2022

- RoAPAC IoT platform market 2017-2022

- RoW IoT platform market 2017-2022:

- Brazil IoT platform market 2017-2022

- Argentina IoT platform market 2017-2022

- Others IoT platform market 2017-2022

3) Forecasts by IoT platform type from 2017-2022

- Application Enablement IoT platform market 2017-2022

- Device Management IoT platform market 2017-2022

- Connectivity Management IoT platform market 2017-2022

4) Our overview also forecasts and analyses IoT platforms by end user from 2017-2022

- Small Enterprise IoT platform market 2017-2022

- Medium Enterprise IoT platform market 2017-2022

- Large Enterprise IoT platform market 2017-2022

5) Our overview also forecasts and analyses these IoT platforms by service from 2017-2022

- System Integration IoT platform market 2017-2022

- Professional Services IoT platform market 2017-2022

6) Our study also forecasts and analyses these IoT platform applications by industry vertical from 2017-2022

- Manufacturing IoT platform market 2017-2022

- Government IoT platform market 2017-2022

- BFSI IoT platform market 2017-2022

- Retail IoT platform market 2017-2022

- Healthcare IoT platform market 2017-2022

- Pharmaceutical IoT platform market 2017-2022

- Energy & Power IoT platform market 2017-2022

- Oil & Gas IoT platform market 2017-2022

- IT & Telecommunications IoT platform market 2017-2022

- Others IoT platform market 2017-2022

