EAGAN, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- TempWorks Software, a leader in the staffing software industry for nearly 20 years, announces today a client retention rate of 99 percent during the 2016 fiscal year. TempWorks succeeded in maintaining the high customer retention rate for the second year in a row -- a result of its award-winning 'quality over quantity' business philosophy. Hyper-focused on providing excellent customer service to its clients last year, TempWorks also lowered employee turnover by creating a fun and fulfilling work environment for its employees.

"TempWorks is proud to announce that we maintained our impeccably high client retention rate in 2016. This is a direct result of our willingness to go the extra mile for our valued customers," said David Dourgarian, CEO of TempWorks Software. "It is of utmost importance to keep our clients' interests at the center of our daily business operations. This philosophy allows us to provide positive, consistent support and services that bring our customers success time and time again."

TempWorks demonstrated attention to its clients' needs in 2016, as the company implemented new services to streamline the internal operations within staffing firms, including its 1094/1095 tax form filing and printing service. As a result of TempWorks' efforts, ten of the company's clients were named to the Staffing Industry Analysts List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms in 2016. The success of these clients is a testament to TempWorks's ability to provide the industry's finest integrated front and back office software, payroll funding and back office outsourcing.

"The top-tier customer service TempWorks offers its customers is only possible through the daily efforts of our dedicated, passionate employees," adds Dourgarian. "Our company culture is what sets us apart from others in our industry. We motivate our employees to succeed on a regular basis with various company activities and incentives, continually investing in their growth and celebrating their achievements."

TempWorks put a strong emphasis on company culture in 2016 through volunteering activities, development opportunities and team building events. The company's efforts were publically recognized with several awards including a Bronze Stevie Award for People-Focused CEO of the Year and a Star Tribune Top Work Places National Standard Award, which is based on employee survey results. By investing in its employees and building a great company culture, TempWorks maintains a happy and engaged workforce, leading to a record sales and retention in 2016.

For more information about TempWorks Software, please visit www.tempworks.com.

About TempWorks:

TempWorks Software, with offices in Eagan, MN and Hertfordshire, England, is a leading provider of staffing software and payroll funding. A proven technology partner for nearly 20 years, TempWorks has 135 employees and 2016 sales of more than $21,580,000. The company provides the temporary staffing industry with integrated front and back office staffing software, payroll funding, and back office outsourcing. TempWorks' goal is to keep its customers happy and profitable by providing world class customer support and investing heavily in innovation.

Media Contacts

Melissa Landy

Uproar PR for TempWorks Software

(321) 236-0102 x233

Email Contact



