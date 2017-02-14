FORTUM CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 FEBRUARY 2017 AT 16.00 EET
Managers' transactions - Pekka Lundmark
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Lundmark, Pekka Position: Chief Executive Officer
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 635400IUIZZIUJSAMF76_20170214120111_1
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Fortum Corporation LEI: 635400IUIZZIUJSAMF76
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-02-13+02:00 Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration
Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007132
Volume: 4463 Unit price: 0.00 Euro
Aggregated transactions Volume: 4463 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 Euro
Further information:
Sophie Jolly, Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Communications Tel. +358 10 45 32552
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Main media www.fortum.com
Fortum Fortum is a leading clean-energy company that provides its customers with electricity, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource efficiency. We want to engage our customers and society to join the change for a cleaner world. We employ some 8,000 professionals in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Russia, Poland and India, and 62% of our electricity generation is CO2 free. In 2016, our sales were EUR 3.6 billion. Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.fortum.com
Managers' transactions - Pekka Lundmark
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Lundmark, Pekka Position: Chief Executive Officer
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 635400IUIZZIUJSAMF76_20170214120111_1
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Fortum Corporation LEI: 635400IUIZZIUJSAMF76
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-02-13+02:00 Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration
Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007132
Volume: 4463 Unit price: 0.00 Euro
Aggregated transactions Volume: 4463 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 Euro
Further information:
Sophie Jolly, Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Communications Tel. +358 10 45 32552
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Main media www.fortum.com
Fortum Fortum is a leading clean-energy company that provides its customers with electricity, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource efficiency. We want to engage our customers and society to join the change for a cleaner world. We employ some 8,000 professionals in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Russia, Poland and India, and 62% of our electricity generation is CO2 free. In 2016, our sales were EUR 3.6 billion. Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.fortum.com