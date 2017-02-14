FORTUM CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 FEBRUARY 2017 AT 16.00 EET



Managers' transactions - Timo Karttinen



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Karttinen, Timo Position: Chief Financial Officer



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 635400IUIZZIUJSAMF76_20170214120111_2



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Fortum Corporation LEI: 635400IUIZZIUJSAMF76



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-02-13+02:00 Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration



Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007132



Volume: 3626 Unit price: 0.00 Euro



Aggregated transactions Volume: 3626 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 Euro



Further information:



Sophie Jolly, Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Communications Tel. +358 10 45 32552



Fortum Fortum is a leading clean-energy company that provides its customers with electricity, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource efficiency. We want to engage our customers and society to join the change for a cleaner world. We employ some 8,000 professionals in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Russia, Poland and India, and 62% of our electricity generation is CO2 free. In 2016, our sales were EUR 3.6 billion. Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.fortum.com