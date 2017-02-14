StoneCalibre Investments LLC: StoneCalibre Portfolio Company Anatrace Acquires Modern Reagents and Screens Provider Molecular Dimensions

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - StoneCalibre is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Anatrace, has completed the acquisition of Molecular Dimensions Ltd. ("Molecular Dimensions" or the "Company"), a Cambridge, UK based leading supplier of modern screens, reagents, other consumables and instrumentation for structural biology research.

"We are pleased to add Molecular Dimensions to the Anatrace family as it establishes the European presence for the group and further solidifies its position in the structural biology arena," said Brian Wall, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of StoneCalibre. "We will continue to look for additional strategic acquisitions in the life science tools and diagnostics industry that could enhance the geographic presence, bolster the product and service offering and complement the organic growth of the companies."

Founded in 1998 to provide specialist products for crystallographers, Molecular Dimensions has grown through alliances with leading scientists aimed at developing and commercializing innovative ideas. The Company serves clients operating in structural biology research across Europe, the Americas and Asia in universities, research institutes, and blue-chip corporates focused on drug discovery.

"Most of us may understand that drug discovery is a long and arduous multi-year process, but what is less known is that many of the specific drug targets are proteins. With the addition of Molecular Dimensions, we will be able to offer a more complete portfolio of tools that aid and support drug discovery, disease prevention and cure," said Ben Travis, Chief Executive Officer of Anatrace. "We are excited to continue to invest in technologies that remain at the cutting edge of this evolving industry."

"As I evaluated a variety of potential strategic alternatives for Molecular Dimensions, it quickly became evident that partnering with Anatrace and StoneCalibre was the ideal path forward," said Tony Savill, Founder and Managing Director of Molecular Dimensions. "Their industry expertise, growth-oriented mind-set and our strategic fit with Anatrace convinced me that Molecular Dimensions would continue to thrive under their leadership for years to come."

About StoneCalibre

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, StoneCalibre is a privately funded investment firm specializing in the acquisition of lower middle market companies. Founded by Brian Wall in 2012, StoneCalibre is focused on making investments in both special situations and quality long-term capital investment opportunities. For more information please visit our website at www.stonecalibre.com (http://www.stonecalibre.com).

About Anatrace

Anatrace is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of approximately 250 high-purity detergents and synthetic lipids for use in membrane protein research studies headquartered in Maumee, OH. With nearly 30 years of experience, Anatrace's products allow researchers to extract, purify, manipulate and crystallize cell membrane proteins, which serve multiple key functions in a cell including molecular transport, signal reception and cell adhesion, and account for approximately 30% of proteins encoded by the human genome. For more information, visit www.anatrace.com (http://www.anatrace.com).

