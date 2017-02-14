U.S. vertically integrated solar power company First Solar has this week signed two strategic deals that have augmented the firm's global module supply exposure.

The first is an agreement to deliver 63 MWac of First Solar thin-film PV modules to the Kidston Solar Project in Australia. The supply deal was signed with Genex Power, which is seeking to integrate the solar plant with a pumped hydro storage system.

The Kidston Solar Project is located in the far-north of Queensland and will require more than 540,000 of First Solar's thin-film modules, which were chosen for their efficacy in hot and humid conditions. Prior to the agreement, First Solar's exposure in the Australian solar market was already strong, with the firm's thin-film technology the go-to module of choice for large-scale PV in Australia.

"The combination of solar energy with pumped storage hydro will allow for increasing penetration of renewable energy into the grid and ...

