SailPoint, the leader in identity management, today announced that it closed its 13th consecutive quarter of profitability, surpassing $130 million in revenue in 2016. SailPoint's performance represents more than a 30 percent year-over-year revenue growth increase. Given its consistent high growth trajectory, the company was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list for the fourth consecutive year.

Specific company growth, profitability and scale milestones for the year 2016 include:

Customer base grew to 750+ customers globally, adding more than 220 new customers across its IdentityIQ, IdentityNow and SecurityIQ solutions, with the fastest growth driven by the demand for cloud identity management; SailPoint's customers are among the world's largest companies in virtually every industry, including 9 of the top banks, 6 of the top 7 credit card lenders, 6 of the top 10 healthcare organizations, 6 of the top 20 property and casualty insurance providers, and 6 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies.

Partner ecosystem increased to more than 300 technology, SI and reseller partners around the world; and

Total employee count reached over 650, worldwide.

While delivering this explosive growth, SailPoint sustained a 95 percent customer satisfaction and retention rating, which is a testament to the company's steadfast focus on market-leading customer service.

"2016 was a hugely successful year for SailPoint. We are now a global, scalable, and self-sustaining company that balances profitability with high growth while continuing to invest in our identity solutions," said Mark McClain, SailPoint's CEO. "We're most proud of the fact that we're the only independent company in the identity market executing against the trifecta of enterprise performance metrics high growth, profitability and scale. From a scale and operating performance standpoint, this positions us well as we consider a potential IPO. As for 2017, we're already off to a strong start, continuing to balance company performance with what we do best: helping customers leverage the power of identity to secure their critical data, confidently embrace new technologies, and, most importantly, empower their businesses."

SailPoint's success was driven, in part, by its growing global partner ecosystem. As 2016 came to a close, the company honored its top partners: Optiv as Worldwide Partner of the Year; Edgile as Partner of the Year for the Americas; Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) as Partner of the Year in Europe; PwC as Global Advisory Firm of the Year and Deloitte as Worldwide Services Partner of the Year. These awards recognize the top-performing partners who share SailPoint's dedication to delivering the industry's best open identity platform and ensuring customers have the tools they need to increase the effectiveness of their security and risk mitigation efforts.

"We know identity we've lived and breathed it for over a decade. As a result, we continue to lead the market by driving innovation for our customers who have come to expect us to deliver best-of-breed products," said Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint's President and Co-Founder. "The 2017 Piper Jaffray CIO Survey named identity management as one of the fastest-growing spending priorities within security, validating our belief that managing identity will increasingly take center stage as part of enterprise IT security infrastructure. We're seeing incredible interest in all of our identity and data access management solutions, and expect that demand to accelerate in 2017."

Additionally, the company solidified its undisputed status as the market leader, as validated by every third-party report published on the identity governance market. Finally, SailPoint was named by Glassdoor as one of the top five Best Places to Work in the US, while CEO Mark McClain was named one of the top five highest rated CEOs.

