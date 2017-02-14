NuvoLase, Inc. a Delaware corporation, announced today Innoveas International Ltd., an investment firm located in the UK specializing in seed, startup, and early-stage investments worldwide, has acquired a minority holding in the company noted for its world-leading PinPointe FootLaser technology.

Steven P. Duddy, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, NuvoLase, states, "I'm pleased to welcome our new shareholder and, specifically, Guido Hillebrands to our Board of Directors."

NuvoLase Inc. is the world leader in light-based technology for the improvement in clear nail with patients with Onychomycosis, which affects approximately 5 to 18% of the global population.

Mr. Guido Hillebrands from Innoveas comments, "We are excited about NuvoLase, the technology and future direction of the company. Steve has done a great job of developing the product and the space. We are looking forward to the launch of new applications already in development and are committed to lending our expertise to the success of the organization."

About NuvoLase Inc.

NuvoLase, Inc. develops and markets innovative devices for healthcare providers worldwide. NuvoLase products are the result of solid research, sound science, and extensive clinical experience, ensuring that they always provide superior clinical performance. The PinPointe FootLaser is available worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.NuvoLase.com.

NuvoLase Inc. operations are headquartered in Chico, California USA.

Financial terms of the agreement are undisclosed.

NuvoLase, PinPointe, and PinPointe FootLaser are trademarks of NuvoLase, Inc.

Clinicians interested in learning more about the PinPointe FootLaser or interested in purchasing one for their practice can contact NuvoLase by calling call 1.877.ToeNail (1.877.863.6245) or visit www.NuvoLase.com.

Patients seeking additional information or a clinician in their area who offers the PinPointe FootLaser can call 1.877.ToeNail (1.877.863.6245) or visit www.Nuvolase.com/patients/find-a-provider.

