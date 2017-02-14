

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Government has blacklisted Venezuela's Vice President Tareck El Aissami as a major drug trafficker, and imposed sanctions on the hardline veteran politician.



The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said it designated El Aissami as a Specially Designated Narcotics Trafficker pursuant to the Kingpin Act for playing a significant role in international narcotics trafficking.



El Aissami's primary frontman, Venezuelan national Samark Jose Lopez Bello, was also designated for providing material assistance, financial support, or goods or services in support of the international narcotics trafficking activities of, and acting for or on behalf of, El Aissami. OFAC further designated or identified as blocked property 13 companies owned or controlled by Lopez Bello or other designated parties that comprise an international network spanning the British Virgin Islands, Panama, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Venezuela.



'OFAC's action today is the culmination of a multi-year investigation under the Kingpin Act to target significant narcotics traffickers in Venezuela and demonstrates that power and influence do not protect those who engage in these illicit activities,' said John E. Smith, Acting Director of OFAC.



