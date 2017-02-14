General Cable Corporation (NYSE: BGC) announced today that it has appointed a new leader of its European business. Shruti Singhal will join General Cable on February 27, 2017 as Senior Vice President of General Cable, President of Europe and a member of the company's Strategic Leadership Team. He will report directly to Michael T. McDonnell, President and Chief Executive Officer of General Cable.

Mr. Singhal will be responsible for driving the Company's strategic roadmap and transformation within the European region. He will focus specifically on driving growth through innovation, delivering an industry-leading cost and efficiency position and cultivating a high-performance culture.

"Shruti has a strong track record of driving growth and operational excellence in multiple global companies," said Mr. McDonnell. "His passion for performance and cultural change will be crucial to our continued transformation and execution of our roadmap in Europe."

Throughout his career, Mr. Singhal has worked in North America and Europe, and has held positions of increasing management and executive responsibility with multinational companies including Cognis (now BASF), Rohm Haas, The Dow Chemical Company and Ashland. Prior to joining General Cable, he most recently served as Vice President General Manager for the Industrial Water Division of Solenis. He holds a master's degree in chemical engineering from Drexel University, a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering, and he completed the Global Marketing Management Program at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

General Cable Corporation, headquartered in Highland Heights, Kentucky, is a leader in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products and systems for the energy, industrial, specialty, construction and communications markets. Visit our website at www.generalcable.com

