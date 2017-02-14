Research and Markets - Global Resonators Market 2017-2021 with Abracon, Murata, Oscilent, SiTime & Vectron Dominating

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global resonators market to grow at a CAGR of 17.19% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Resonators Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of resonators.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is miniaturization of electronic devices. Vendors such as Samsung and Apple are focusing on manufacturing miniaturized personal electronics, which consume less power while delivering effective performance. Technological advances have led to the miniaturization of electronic devices, leading to the development of compact semiconductor components in which small size resonators, especially MEMS-based resonators, is effective in maintaining the size constraint and delivering efficient performance. Therefore, it is expected to drive the market for resonators in the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is popularity of quartz crystal resonator. Though MEMS resonators have better features and functions compared with quartz crystal resonators, their rate of penetration in the timing devices market has been slow. This is because, already existing quartz crystal resonator vendors have a strong foothold in the market, thus making it difficult for the MEMS vendors to penetrate the market. MEMS resonators use MEM structures for stable frequencies.

Key vendors



Abracon

Murata

Oscilent

SiTime

Vectron

Other prominent vendors



IDT

IQD

Sand 9

TXC

