Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market 2015-2022 - Significant Decline in Operating Costs Owing to Delivery Re-attempts - Research and Markets

The global automated parcel delivery terminals market research report provides detailed information about the industry based on the million units and revenue (USD MN) for the forecast period. The research study is a descriptive analysis of this market emphasizing the market drivers and restraints that govern the overall market growth.

The trends and future prospects for the market are also included in the report which gives an intellectual understanding of the automated parcel delivery terminals industry. Furthermore, the report quantifies the market share held by the major players of the industry and provides an in-depth view of the competitive landscape. This market is classified into different segments with detailed analysis of each with respect to geography for the study period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

- Growing cross-border delivery and e-commerce markets

- Flourishing e-commerce business

- Significant decline in operating costs owing to delivery re-attempts

- Provision of convenient parcel delivery solutions for recipients

Restraints - Susceptibility to burglary - Need for a large installation space for deployment

The report also studies the competitive landscape of the global market with company profiles of players such as

- ByBox Holdings Ltd.



- Cleveron Ltd.



- ENGY Company



- InPost S.A.



- Keba AG



- Neopost group



- Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd.



- TZ Ltd.



- Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd.



A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments.

Segmentations in the Report:

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Analysis by Deployment Type:

- Indoor Terminals



- Outdoor Terminals

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market Analysis by Ownership:



- Retailers



- Shipping/Logistic Companies



- Government Organization



- Others

