UAE Elevators & Escalators Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021: Upcoming Dubai World Expo 2020 & Increasing Number of Smart Cities - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "UAE Elevators & Escalators Market, By Type of Carriage (Passenger, Freight & Others), By Type of Machinery (Hydraulic Vs. Traction), By Type of Door (Manual Vs. Automatic), By End Use, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021" report to their offering.

The elevators market in the UAE is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2016 - 2021, on account of improving living standards, booming industrialization and growing construction market, which is backed by massive investments by public and private enterprises coupled with increasing foreign direct investments (FDIs) in the country.

Mounting industrial applications of elevators, technological advancements and growing demand for energy efficient devices are expected to drive the demand for smart elevators with high security features and better access control features during 2016-2021. In addition, growing government focus towards building high class infrastructure coupled with increasing investments on improvement of public infrastructure such as construction of new airports and metro rail projects in large cities are driving the demand for elevators & escalators in the UAE.

Passenger elevators occupied the largest share in the UAE elevators market in 2015. The segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well owing to surging disposable income, increase in number of residential units, booming hospitality industry and expanding aging population.Region-wise, northern region is the largest demand generating region for elevators as well as escalators in the country.

Some of the major companies operating in the UAE elevators market are ETA Melco, Kone Middle East, Otis, Schindler and ThyssenKrupp, among others.

UAE Elevators & Escalators Market report discusses the following aspects of UAE elevators & escalators market:



UAE Elevators & Escalators Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type of Carriage (Passenger, Freight & Others), By Type of Machinery (Hydraulic Vs. Traction), By Type of Door (Manual Vs. Automatic), By Region, By End User, By Company

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments



Upcoming Dubai World Expo 2020

Increasing Number of Smart Cities

Growing Demand for High Speed Elevators

Rising Focus on Smart Elevators

Mounting Demand for Energy Efficient Elevators

Companies Mentioned



ETA Melco Elevator Company LLC

Hyundai Elevators CO., Ltd.

KONE Middle East LLC

Massaed Installation of Elevators and Escalators

Otis LLC

Safety Elevators

Schindler Pars International Ltd.

Skodtec Elevators LLC

ThyssenKrupp Elevator UAE (LLC)

Toshiba Elevator Middle East

