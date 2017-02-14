LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PNOW), parent Company of the Central American-Caribbean Online Travel Agency (OTA) Oveedia and Numismatic Specialty Store (Meso Numismatics), announced today that due to significant month-over-month gains in PNOW's revenues and the expected completion of highly anticipated projects, the Company anticipates a strong and successful 2017.

Through its subsidiaries, the Company has realized revenue growth of approximately 22% in January 2017, as compared to the month prior [December 2016]. With only 14 days into this month [February], the Company is on track to largely surpass January's numbers, which means management is expecting another great month of double-digit gains.

"What we're saying here is relatively simple," stated Melvin Pereira, President and CEO. "We are growing at exceptional rates and have no reason to slow down whatsoever. We now have several means to consistently generate substantial revenues. We have an open road in-front of us and intend on burning rubber, bringing continuous growth to all of our ventures."

Management is especially excited for everything 2017 has to offer Pure Hospitality Solutions. With many of the Company's short and long-term projects expected to complete and come to fruition within the next six months, the Company believes shareholders will find greater confidence in its upgraded reporting status, new preferred share structure, and the ultimate success of both its subsidiary and technology assets.

Pereira concluded, "The reality is, the majority of larger, reputable financial institutions do not simply throw investment capital at non-reporting micro-cap companies. Those few companies however, producing revenues, operating with low burn rates, having manageable debt loads, and most importantly, demonstrating viable scalable businesses, are sure to garner ongoing investment interest. PNOW is actively meeting these marks, which will prove itself both over the next six months and at the close of 2017."

About Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc.

PURE provides proprietary technology, marketing solutions and branding services to hotel operators and condominium owners. The Company's vision is to build competitive operations in the areas of (i) online marketing and hotel internet booking engine services, (ii) hotel branding and, (iii) own, operate and in some instances develop, boutique hotels under the new, "by PURE" brand. PURE is the creator of Oveedia, the Central American-Caribbean online travel hub.

Related Links:

Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. Pinterest

Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. Facebook

Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. Twitter

Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. Google +

Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. LinkedIn

Pure Hospitality Solutions, Inc. Investors Hangout

Oveedia Google +

Meso Numismatics

Safe Harbor Statements in this news release that are not historical facts, including statements about plans and expectations regarding products and opportunities, demand and acceptance of new or existing products, capital resources and future financial results are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from those expressed. These uncertainties and risks include changing consumer preferences, lack of success of new products, loss of the Company's customers, competition and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Team PURE

IR Div.

(800) 889-9509



