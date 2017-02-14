NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- Archive360, the world's leading provider of data migration and management solutions, today announced the Archive2Anywhere™ Connector for Barracuda Message Archiver. The new connector makes Archive2Anywhere the first and only solution that enables the direct migration of legacy email archives to the cloud-based Barracuda Message Archiver. The announcement underscores Archive360's commitment to provide customers with the broadest choices and flexibility when choosing a solution to meet their regulations compliance, legal eDiscovery and other long-term data storage and management requirements, at the lowest cost possible.

"Legacy email archives are putting today's organizations at compliance risk, while their management and maintenance costs continue to skyrocket," said Bill Tolson, Vice President of Marketing, Archive360. "With the new Archive2Anywhere Connector for Barracuda Message Archiver, we are maintaining our goal to enable our customers to move their legacy data onto the platform that best fits their business, IT and budgetary requirements. For customers that wish to move to the Barracuda cloud, we're making the move to this cost-effective cloud-based solution easy and fast. This means companies have a reliable path to decommission their legacy email archive so that they can realize a rapid return on the benefits of a modern cloud-enabled archive."

The Archive2Anywhere™ Connector for Barracuda Message Archiver can run over 40 parallel mailbox extractions and performs at a rate of over 2.5 TBs per day, based on an average message size of 200 KB. Archive2Anywhere also delivers the following benefits:

It's simple to deploy and configure with no plugins required





It extracts all messages and attachments including all metadata





It processes messages directly into Barracuda Message Archiver with 99.99% accuracy





It preserves complete, original message fidelity for eDiscovery and regulatory requests





It maintains a detailed item-level audit trail for compliance and reporting





The Archive2Anywhere Connector for Barracuda Message Archiver is available now. It is licensed per TB, with pricing starting at $7,500. For more information, please visit: http://www.archive360.com/archive2anywhere-email-archive-migration-software/.

About Archive360

Archive360 is the world's leading provider of data migration and management solutions for the Microsoft cloud. Since 2012, Archive360 has securely migrated tens of petabytes into the Microsoft Cloud with record-breaking speed, verifiable data fidelity and legally defensible chain of custody. Archive360's Archive2Azure solution is the industry's first compliance and unstructured data storage and management solution based on the Microsoft Azure platform. Archive360 is a global organization that delivers its solutions both directly and through a worldwide network of partners. Archive360 is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider and the Archive2Azure solution is Microsoft Azure Certified. To learn more, please visit: www.archive360.com.

