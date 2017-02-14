DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- COPsync, Inc. (NASDAQ: COYN) today stated a positive 2017 business outlook for its core products, the COPsync law enforcement real-time information sharing and communication Network™ and the COPsync911™ threat-alert system for schools, courthouses, government buildings and other potentially at-risk facilities.

This positive outlook results from the Company's record 2016 sales bookings, its strong sales bookings thus far in 2017 and policies expected to flow from the Trump Administration.

These strong 2016 and 2017 sales bookings result, in part, from the Company's new sales strategy of collaborating with law enforcement and school subject matter experts and influencers. This new sales strategy has shortened the sales cycle and increased sales velocity.

In addition to increasing domestic demand for its products, the Company has seen interest in its products and services in the Caribbean. A recent Company press announcement noted the intent of the City of Arecibo, Puerto Rico to broadly deploy the Company's products and services and thereby earn the title as the "Safest City in the Caribbean."

Further, the Trump Administration is expected to promote policies that favor law enforcement, crime reduction and border security. Since the Company's services provide indisputable value in each of these areas, these new administration policies are expected to create a strong "tailwind" to buoy the Company's increasing sales momentum.

Mr. Ronald A. Woessner, CEO of COPsync, commented, "The Company achieved record sales bookings in 2016, and 2017 sales bookings to-date have exceeded comparable period sales bookings in prior years. The Company will be announcing these sales bookings numbers soon. We believe this increasing sales momentum will continue throughout 2017."

About COPsync, Inc.

COPsync, Inc. (NASDAQ: COYN) is a technology company that connects law enforcement officers across the nation, so they can communicate and share mission-critical non-adjudicated information in real-time. This saves officers' lives and helps them keep safer the communities they are sworn to protect and serve; helps law enforcement officers catch criminals and stop child kidnappings, vehicle thefts, bank robberies and other crimes in progress; and arms the nation's law enforcement officers with needed information so they can help defend against terrorism. For more information, go to www.copsync.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts or that depend upon future events, including statements about forecasts of earnings, revenue, product development, sales, proposed financing transactions or other statements about anticipations, beliefs, expectations, intentions, plans or strategies for the future, may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For example, statements containing words like "expect," "anticipate," "potential," "believe," "confident," "estimated," "future," "plan," "planning," "projected," "strategy," "pursuing," "objective" and other similar terms, express management's current views concerning future events, trends, contingencies or results, which may be considered forward-looking statements. Specifically, the statements "...positive outlook results from...policies expected to flow from the Trump Administration"; "...the Trump administration is expected to promote policies that favor law enforcement, crime reduction and border security"; "these new administration policies are expected to create a strong "tailwind" to buoy the Company's increasing sales momentum"; and "We believe this increasing sales momentum will continue throughout 2017." These and other similar statements are highly dependent on the positive tangible impact of government policies on the Company's business as well as the Company's success in maintaining and accelerating sales momentum. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date this release was issued. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements, including risks or uncertainties related to the Company's ability to succeed in its sales strategy, raise sufficient capital, maintain its NASDAQ listing or succeed in its business strategy, which may adversely affect the Company's business and the value of an investment in the Company's stock. The Company may not succeed in adequately addressing and managing these and other risks. Further information regarding factors that could affect the Company's financial, operating and other results can be found in the risk factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

