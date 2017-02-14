SPIRIT DSP, the voice and video over IP software engines provider serving more than 1 billion people in 100+ countries, announces today that its VideoMost mobile instant messenger (VideoMost IM) is now available for licensing to service providers.

Mobile operators need to make their advanced communications services versatile so that people can use them on different networks and different devices. Many mobile customers want to be able to combine SMS and IP messaging so that they can send and receive messages from any network and any device from a single inbox. Despite shrinking usage of traditional operator services, customers are communicating more than ever and spending the majority of their time in messaging applications. Without a compelling communications proposition, a mobile operator becomes less relevant.

On the eve of Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, SPIRIT now offers its mobile IM source code (both Android / iOS, web clients and on-premise back-end server) license for a one-time fee as low as $20K. The License includes unlimited usage and source code modification rights.

VideoMost IM provides all standard features of popular messaging apps, including sending text messages with photos, stickers and attached files to a person or group. VideoMost IM is a complete set of source code, from UI to backend, that quickly enables rich, engaging messaging experiences in every mobile app. Licensees may modify the IM source code and include it into products/apps. VideoMost IM is not a cloud service, the license includes source code for the backend as well. No need to pay any monthly or service fees. VideoMost IM license terms are similar to those of MIT's open source license.

VideoMost IM supports RSC 6.0. Media attachments can be played without leaving the app. Sent messages can be edited or deleted at the user's choice. New room creation, private and group chats are available. Subscribers can share contacts, status, location, and add/forward favorites. In-app notifications are supported, as well as an option to mute them. Users will be able to see if their messages have been delivered and read or not, and see join/leave status for each user from its contact list. Subscribers can personalize their profile by avatar, name/nickname and short descriptions.

For enterprise communications VideoMost IM server can be installed on-premises to secure corporate data from leakage. SPIRIT provides IM's admin interface to manage groups, users and permissions. Enterprise system administrator can setup limitation for each client, set quota for a certain organization, limit number of users/groups/rooms.

Voice over WiFi and group video calling are also in high demand now by subscribers. With VideoMost's IM upgrade option, telecom operators and service providers can now extend IP messaging functionality with mobile peer-to-peer (WiFi calling) and multipoint voice and video calls.

VideoMost SDK video conferencing supports up to 16 videos on mobile screen, is based on Scalable Video Coding and allows business-grade communications on mobile devices (both iOS and Android). VideoMost SDK is complete with document sharing and SIP/H.323 support for legacy video conferencing hardware interoperability. VideoMost SDK delivers reliable and secure communications for work groups where each user can set up a conference, add new contacts, and send push notifications with one click.

SPIRIT client managers are now scheduling meetings with prospects at MWC 2017 in Barcelona. Please contact us at marketing@spiritdsp.com to set up a demo and meeting.

About SPIRIT DSP

SPIRIT DSP innovative carrier-grade voice and video software platforms are used by carriers, OEMs and software developers, serving more VoIP users than Skype. SPIRIT DSP software platforms serve more than 1 billion people in 100 countries. SPIRIT DSP software is licensed to/powers popular products from global technology leaders including Apple, Adobe, ARM, AT&T, Avaya, Blizzard, BroadSoft, BT, China Mobile, Dialogic, Ericsson, HP, HTC, Huawei, Korea Telecom, Kyocera, LG U+, Mitel, Microsoft, NEC, Oracle, Polycom, Reliance, Samsung, Skype, Texas Instruments, Toshiba, Viber, ZTE, among more than 250 others.

