

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump Monday launched the Canada-US Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs at a Round-table with women entrepreneurs from both countries in Washington.



Speaking on the occasion, Trump said 'we need policies that help to keep women in the workforce and to address the unique barriers faced by female entrepreneurs. We need to make it easier for women entrepreneurs to get access to capital. We're going to get access to markets and access to networks.'



Trump's daughter Ivanka; Dawn Farrell from TransAlta in Alberta; Monique Leroux, the chair of the Board of the Quebec Investment Fund; Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarket; Carol Stephenson, who is on the board of directors at General Motors; Tamara Lundgren, the president and CEO of Schnitzer Steel Industries; Elyse Allan, Vice President of GE's operations in Canada; Annette Verschuren, the CEO of NRStor; Julie Sweet, CEO of North America for Accenture; and Linda Hasenfratz, CEO of Linamar Corporation, also spoke.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX