NexStreaming announced today the release of NexPlayer for Tizen, a player SDK for Tizen-based apps, allowing video service providers to make their apps work on the popular Samsung Smart TVs with the highest video quality and the most advanced features set. With the launch of this product, NexPlayer technology is available now for Samsung Tizen Smart TVs, Android STBs, Android phones and tablets, iOS and Android TVs.

NexPlayer for Tizen supports the same streaming and playback capabilities as NexPlayer SDK, the OTT player for mobile apps, including advanced features such as closed captioning, ABR, multiple audio tracks, Playready DRM or time-shifting. The hardware-boosted player inside Tizen apps enables the highest level of security combined with the best video quality in those large TV screens.

Carlos Lucas, General Manager of NexPlayer, said: "NexPlayer for Tizen is a great step in our strategy to help video service providers in offering the best video quality across all devices. Samsung SmartTVs are market leaders and in the living room of millions of families; our customers will now be able to prepare video apps also for those smart TVs with the same advanced features, video quality and customer support as they are used to on Android and iOS."

NexStreaming will showcase a demo of NexPlayer for Tizen at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2017 (Feb 27th-March 2nd, Spain). Visitors will be able to visit the company at booth #8.1D59.

About NexStreaming

NexStreaming is a global mobile software company with headquarters in Seoul (Korea) and branches in Spain, the US, Taiwan and China. NexStreaming is known for its excellent customer support and highly competitive time to market. Their flagship product is NexPlayer SDK, a multiscreen player SDK integrated in the mobile apps of more than 200 premium video service providers around the globe. NexPlayer SDK secures the best user experience across all devices, solving the problem of device fragmentation and time to market for the launch of new features.

NexStreaming is a publicly traded company listed on the Korean stock market, KOSDAQ 139670. For more information, visit www.nexstreaming.com

