Professional Dental Care Market Worth 961.0 Million USD by 2021

According to a new market research report "Professional Dental Care Market by Type (Toothbrush (Electric, Battery-powered), Toothpaste, Mouthwash, Denture Products, Dental Accessories (Whitening Products, Breath Freshener, Dental Floss, Dental Water Jet)) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market witnessed moderate growth during the last decade and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2016 and 2021 to reach USD 961.0 Million by 2021.

The growth in this market is majorly attributed to factors such as increasing small/private dental clinics, rising incidences of dental caries, increasing disposable incomes in emerging countries, growing awareness about dental hygiene, and economic gain for dental practitioners.

The global Professional Dental Care Market is segmented based on product type and geography. In recent years, the dental industry is gaining more importance due to increased demand of having specialized products, treatments and procedures to treat dental diseases. In 2015, toothpastes segment accounted for the largest share of global Professional Dental Care Market. The toothbrushes segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the next five years. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to higher utilization of the manual toothbrushes by end-users and recent technological advancements in the electric toothbrushes.

Europe is the largest regional segment for Professional Dental Care Market owing to the well-established dental market. The largest share of this regional segment is driven by the increase in the aging population, rising demand for the advance oral care products, increase in governmental expenditure on oral healthcare across Europe, and rising awareness about dental hygiene.

However, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to rising geriatric population, rising awareness about dental hygiene, and increase medical tourism in countries such as India and China. The market players, namely, Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.), The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), and Unilever plc (U.K.) held the major share of the Professional Dental Care Market and will continue to dominate the market between 2016 and 2021.

Some of the other players operating in Professional Dental Care Market are Johnson and Johnson (U.S.), Dr. Fresh, LLC (U.S.), Young Innovation Inc. (U.S.), Ultradent Products, Inc. (U.S.), GC Corporation (Japan), Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany), 3M Company (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), and Sunstar (Japan).

