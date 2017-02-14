Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "U.S. Dental Equipment and Supply Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. dental equipment and supplies market. It presents the latest data of the market size and volume, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and turnover in the industry. In addition, the report contains insightful information about the industry, including industry life cycle, business locations, productivity, employment and many other crucial aspects. The Company Profiles section contains relevant data on the major players in the industry.

In 2015, the dental equipment and supplies market reached 4.6 billion USD, fluctuating considerably over the period under review. After a 5% fall in 2009, the market showed steady growth from 2010 to 2013, largely attributed to the economic recovery in the U.S. and the high demand for dental services, until it decreased by 14% in the following year.

This decline was likely caused by oversaturation of the dental services market and a reduction in the number of clinics as a result of consolidation of hospitals, insurance companies, and private practices. However, the market bounced back in 2015, supported by strong consumer spending and the need for a gradual renewal of equipment at dental clinics.

That same year the market grew by 6% compared to 2014, totaling 4.6 billion USD, which was slightly above the pre-crisis level of 2008.

Product coverage:

Dental equipment and supplies, professional

Dental equipment and supplies, laboratory

Dental equipment and supplies manufacturing

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Domestic Production

5. Imports

6. Exports

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

Dentsply International Inc.

Nobel Biocare Usa

A-Dec

Align Technology

Ultradent Products

Biolase

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co.

Coltene/Whaledent

Biomet 3i

American Orthodontics Corp

Gc America Inc.

Sybron Dental Specialties

Jensen Industries Inc.

TP Orthodontics

Ranir

The Pelton Crane Company

Tulsa Dental Products

Philips Oral Healthcare

Ortho Organizers

Crosstex International

Tidi Products

3M Unitek Corporation

Hiossen

Rmo

Pro-Lyco

Heraeus Kulzer

Dental Equipment

Young Innovations

Ormco Corporation

CP Dental

Young Innovations Holdings

