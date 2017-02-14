Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "U.S. Dental Equipment and Supply Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the U.S. dental equipment and supplies market. It presents the latest data of the market size and volume, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and turnover in the industry. In addition, the report contains insightful information about the industry, including industry life cycle, business locations, productivity, employment and many other crucial aspects. The Company Profiles section contains relevant data on the major players in the industry.
In 2015, the dental equipment and supplies market reached 4.6 billion USD, fluctuating considerably over the period under review. After a 5% fall in 2009, the market showed steady growth from 2010 to 2013, largely attributed to the economic recovery in the U.S. and the high demand for dental services, until it decreased by 14% in the following year.
This decline was likely caused by oversaturation of the dental services market and a reduction in the number of clinics as a result of consolidation of hospitals, insurance companies, and private practices. However, the market bounced back in 2015, supported by strong consumer spending and the need for a gradual renewal of equipment at dental clinics.
That same year the market grew by 6% compared to 2014, totaling 4.6 billion USD, which was slightly above the pre-crisis level of 2008.
Product coverage:
- Dental equipment and supplies, professional
- Dental equipment and supplies, laboratory
- Dental equipment and supplies manufacturing
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
4. Domestic Production
5. Imports
6. Exports
7. Competitive Landscape
8. Company Profiles
- Dentsply International Inc.
- Nobel Biocare Usa
- A-Dec
- Align Technology
- Ultradent Products
- Biolase
- Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co.
- Coltene/Whaledent
- Biomet 3i
- American Orthodontics Corp
- Gc America Inc.
- Sybron Dental Specialties
- Jensen Industries Inc.
- TP Orthodontics
- Ranir
- The Pelton Crane Company
- Tulsa Dental Products
- Philips Oral Healthcare
- Ortho Organizers
- Crosstex International
- Tidi Products
- 3M Unitek Corporation
- Hiossen
- Rmo
- Pro-Lyco
- Heraeus Kulzer
- Dental Equipment
- Young Innovations
- Ormco Corporation
- CP Dental
- Young Innovations Holdings
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ppxh82/u_s_dental.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170214005868/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Dental