The company - a unit of Tokyo-listed infrastructure development consultancy Japan Asia Group - is issuing non-recourse project-finance bonds to finance the installation of the ¥65 billion PV array. Goldman Sachs Japan is acting as lead arranger in the issuance of the A-rated notes, with Hitachi Capital Trust serving as trustee.JAG did not reveal additional details about the bonds. The company first announced plans to construct the project in November 2015. It expects to finish building it according ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...