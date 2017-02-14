

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two Democrat lawmakers have questioned Marathon Pharmaceuticals' exorbitant pricing of a drug to treat a deadly genetic muscle deterioration disorder that affects about 15,000 Americans.



Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Elijah Cummings, ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, sent a letter to Marathon Pharmaceuticals Monday demanding answers about its plan to charge $89,000 per year for deflazacort, a drug that is widely available abroad for approximately $1,000 per year.



'Marathon's apparent abuse of government-granted exclusivity periods and incentives to sell what should be a widely available drug for $89,000 a year is unconscionable,' Sanders and Cummings wrote in the letter. 'Exorbitantly pricing potentially life-saving medications that should be widely available for a fraction of the price hinders patient access and drives up costs for the entire health care sector,' they added.



Deflazacort has long been available outside the United States. Recently, Marathon acquired the rights to historical clinical trial data from the 1990s and completed some additional analyses to gain approval from the Food and Drug Administration to sell the medication in the United States.



