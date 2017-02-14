SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- ProFab Development, a Scottsdale, Arizona based design/build company, has been selected by HYPOXI USA to partner on new projects in the United States. HYPOXI is an Austrian based fitness and weight loss concept with distribution in 50 countries globally. Jeff Stokes, HYPOXI USA Vice President said, "We chose to team up with ProFab due to their range of services which includes not only tenant improvements and construction, but up-front design services as well. ProFab is also able to support construction projects nationwide as we grow across the US."

HYPOXI is more than a fitness company. The HYPOXI-Method combines low impact exercise with advanced vacuum and compression technology and healthy nutrition to help your body work smarter, not harder. HYPOXI supercharges your body's natural fat burning system. This exclusive system was developed by Austrian Sports Scientist, Dr. Norbert Egger nearly 20 years ago.

ProFab Development CEO Joe Trednic says, "We are extremely proud of our association with HYPOXI and anticipate a strong relationship as we help this exciting company expand across the country." After the success of two flagship Arizona based studios, HYPOXI USA announced in October 2016 they had begun franchising across the US.

ProFab Development is a unique company, due in part to its diversity. Not only can it perform local design-build services, it is positioned to provide Construction Management and Project Management services across the country and obtain architectural document approvals in 46 states.

According to Mr. Trednic, "One of our specialties is working with franchise brands. We have a unique Master Concept-Design Manual that is especially helpful for repeat projects. This manual specifies design, material and other requirements, so that a consistent, reliable business model is accomplished." This approach has been successful with other ProFab clients, Flatbread Pizza and Craftworks.

"This manual becomes the construction bible for new construction as its methodology provides consistency and ultimately saves time and money for franchisees. The guesswork is removed from those franchisees who don't have the know-how or time to deal with the construction aspects of their new franchise structure or space," added Trednic.

ProFab Development is versatile in its range of construction types. It focuses mainly on tenant improvements, franchise brands, and hotel remodel/new build. The company also has the ability to provide services for commercial retail and healthcare facilities. ProFab can deliver services from space planning and interior design to tenant improvements and new construction.

