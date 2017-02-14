NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --We at Bond No. 9 have a confession to make: The pace around here has been so hectic lately that we can scarcely find the time to wander around and explore the streets beyond our Bond Street headquarters. But all that changed when word got around that Nolita, the neighborhood that begins just across Houston Street, become a Millennials' favorite and the hottest of Downtown's hotspots. We did what we always do with New York's iconic neighborhoods. We gave it its very own scent. Nolita, the eau de perfum, debuts April 2017, just in time for Spring '17.

But what is Nolita? Given its perfect location due south of Noho, due east of Soho, and due west of the Lower East Side, this enclave of narrow, tree-lined streets can't help but be utterly hip and cool. No wonder it houses the New Museum and one of New York's most celebrated bookshops. Plus, it's become a magnet for a slew of enticingly chic storefront boutiques (think of-the-moment clothes and shoes, ladies!).

And yet, as if magically, Nolita has been spared from obvious modernization. With not a single contemporary high-rise in sight.

It's a little bit of the past -and a lot of the sizzling, flirtatiously feminine enticements of its edgy fashion boutiques-that inspired Bond No. 9 Nolita, the eau de parfum. The starter notes are that ladylike classic, freesia, paired with the unexpected wakeup wham of tangerine. At its heart are heady, tropical jasmine sambac blended with romantic, enchanting lily. These are then sustained with those warm and beguiling basenotes-amber, musk, and sandalwood.

Continuing the flirtatious theme, we've decked the Nolita bottle with an explosion of kisses in an array of gold-rimmed flame red, fuchsia, and bubblegum pink lipstick colors-because for the Bond No. 9 Girl, one lipstick is never enough. Accompanying the Nolita eau de parfum is a Bond No. 9 innovation-our first-ever creamy, delicious lipstick in a pure, true, unabashed New York red. What a perfect lipstick for that Bond No. 9 Girl!

On counters April 2017.

Price: 100ml, $350.