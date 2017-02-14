This is a reminder that the Genium INET platform will be upgraded to version 4.1.0220 this weekend. The upgrade will commence Saturday morning February 18th, and is planned to be completed on Saturday evening at 17:00 CEST. An IT-Notice will be published after completion of the upgrade.



Please see the Genium INET 4.1.0220 website for further information of the impact and what is being introduced in Genium INET 4.1.0220:



http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/geniuminet/enhancemen ts/genium-inet-4.1.0220



The markets will be in the same state during the Sunday as any other Sunday. Clearing Workstation 1 will not allow you to login to Genium INET when markets are closed.



For questions regarding user accounts logins, please contact:



Member Services ms.gi@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6660



For Technical questions or comments, please contact:



Technical Support technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6750



