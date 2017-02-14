Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market (2016-2022) - By Product, Indications, End User & Region - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Device also known as homecare Telehealth, is a technological device that are used for continually monitoring heart activity, blood pressure, pulse rate, body temperature and other patient related activities. These devices are also useful in inspecting the chronic diseases. The health professionals can examine their patients from the remote locations is one of the major breakthroughs in terms of healthcare advancements. To perform a routine test patient can use the mobile medical devices and can easily send the test data to their respective healthcare surgeon with the help of smartphones or computers.

Reduction in the cost of the hospitals stays, overcrowding in the diagnostic centres, and increase in the patient care are some of the key drivers of the Remote patient control market. However, shortage of skilled professionals, lack of reimbursement guidelines and issues in device function can hamper the growth of the market. The National Telehealth Policy Resource Center says those who spend more time using remote monitoring had higher survival, those who did not use remote monitoring device; it clearly indicates that increased use of remote patient monitoring device could improve patient outcomes.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic Plc

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare (Siemens AG)

Omron Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Lifewatch

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Philips Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Product

5. Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Indications

6. Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market by End User

7. Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Region

8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5vmxsm/global_remote

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716