CINCINNATI, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- FTJ FundChoice, a national turnkey asset management program (TAMP) headquartered in Hebron, KY, today announced major company milestones and new additions to its Strategist Program, notably Cougar Global Investments, a third party strategist offering both a tactical and diversifier strategy. In a period of 5 1/2 months, FTJ FundChoice's assets under administration increased by roughly $1 Billion in net new assets to most recently surpass $7 Billion. Additionally, FTJ FundChoice's 2016 Redemption Rate reached a historic low for the company, at 10.24%.

Since its founding in 2001, FTJ FundChoice has provided its financial advisor clientele with industry leading investment, reporting and service solutions. Whether investment professionals outsource investment management to third-party strategists or run their own model portfolios, FTJ FundChoice's technology and service offer them the flexibility needed to grow their businesses.

"At FTJ FundChoice, we care," said Dean Cook, President of FTJ FundChoice. "We care about our advisors, we care about our advisor's clients, and we care about doing our best to serve them. The success we have realized in 2016 is a testament to the hard work of our team at FTJ FundChoice and our advisor clients' commitment to growing with us."

Rapid Adoption of FTJ FundChoice Market Movement Strategies

In 2016, FTJ FundChoice saw rapid advisor-adoption of their proprietary portfolio construction program, Market Movement Strategies (MMS); the results of which were seen in FTJ FundChoice's growing assets under administration.

The MMS program has resonated with its financial advisor clients due to its ease of use and holistic approach to portfolio construction. MMS combines powerful technology with three different investing mandates, helping advisors assess risk and construct portfolios built with market cycle endurance in mind. The MMS program incorporates Tactical Strategies that seek to perform well during sideways markets, non-correlated Diversifier Strategies for market downturns, and Strategic Market Movement Strategies that historically perform well in upward markets. All strategies are designed by carefully selected, industry-leading Third Party Money Strategists, and via MMS' technology platform and FTJFC's Advisor Portal, advisors can perform risk tolerance assessment, portfolio construction, and reporting, while maintaining a bird's eye view of their entire book of business.

Company Grows FTJ FundChoice Team

To meet the needs of new clients and prepare for continued growth, the Company created 5 new operational positions in 2016 and will create an additional 5 relationship manager positions in 2017.

FTJ FundChoice knows the importance of all forms of communication (online, phone, and in person) when it comes to servicing and supporting their advisors and their advisors' clients. FTJ FundChoice has 10 Regional Vice Presidents employed across the country to better serve their advisor clients in person. Additionally, FTJ FundChoice has dedicated service teams located in their home office to answer service calls and emails.

2017 Strategist Partner Program Additions and Planned Technology Updates

In addition to the above Company milestones, FTJ FundChoice today announced a new Strategist Partner Program member, Cougar Global Investments, a tactical ETF global investment strategist. FTJ FundChoice continuously works with its strategic partner Rocaton Investment Advisors to identify, perform due diligence, and monitor investment strategists and strategies for FTJ FundChoice's advisor clientele on an ongoing basis.

FTJ FundChoice has several technology updates and new product releases scheduled for 2017. The planned initiatives include, updates to their Advisor Portal, fiduciary support technology, and an advisor-led digital advice solution, Portfolio Target.

About FTJ FundChoice

Founded in 2001, FTJ FundChoice, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, provides advisors access to independent asset allocation strategies and model trading functionality. FTJ FundChoice assists advisors in simplifying their business by absorbing back office tasks, such as trade reconciliation, account administration, fee billing and performance reporting, allowing the advisor to spend more time on client relationship-building activities. For additional information, visit www.ftjfundchoice.com.

