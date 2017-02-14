The following information is based on a press release from Bilia AB (Bilia) published on February 14, 2017 and may be subject to change.



The board of Bilia has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 19, 2017 approves a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by two (2) new ordinary shares (2:1). The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Bilia (BILI).



