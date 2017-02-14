LEXINGTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- swyMed, a provider of exceptional-quality video telemedicine solutions, today unveiled the DOT Telemedicine Backpack. It is the first lightweight, mobile telemedicine solution that enables field care providers to conduct high quality, reliable, real-time video consults with physicians to treat patients even in the most remote areas or on the go. Leveraging swyMed's patent-pending video technology, the DOT Telemedicine Backpack delivers smooth, reliable connectivity for Mobile Integrated Healthcare, at the lowest bandwidth in the market. The company will be showcasing its DOT Telemedicine Backpack at HIMSS17, taking place on February 19th-23rd in Orlando, FL.

"Our customers have relayed many stories of how swyMed's technology has helped them provide quality care in crisis situations, as well as in community care programs," said Stefano Migliorisi, CEO of swyMed. "From paramedicine care providers who are reducing readmissions via home visits to EMTs in ambulances who connect with neurologists for telestroke consults while on the move, innovative hospitals and healthcare systems count on us to provide a consistent, high-quality connection to a physician, saving not only time and money, but lives as well."

swyMed's DOT Telemedicine Backpack can be relied upon for critical transport, monitoring homebound patients with chronic conditions in an effort to reduce ED admissions, remotely treating nursing home patients to prevent unnecessary transports to the ED, and connecting to remote facilities where coverage is thin and bandwidth is thinner. The ability for a doctor to see a patient over video, especially while en route from one location to another, allows the doctor to monitor changes in the patient's condition, potentially bypass the ED, and determine the best course of treatment until the patient arrives at their destination.

Unfortunately, many telemedicine solutions fail beyond the hard-wired four walls of a hospital. swyMed has solved this problem with technology that can be depended upon to deliver exceptional-quality video encounters, overcoming traditional connectivity issues such as latency or packet loss in even the most difficult environments. swyMed's partnerships with key carriers ensures priority access to their networks, guaranteeing unparalleled availability. Weighing less than 20 pounds, the DOT Telemedicine Backpack is equipped with the key components required to facilitate on-the-go care and connectivity, including:

Four high-gain antennas;

Redundant dual-modem connectivity;

Integrated speaker/mic and digital scopes;

A 15-hour battery;

A ruggedized, sun-readable tablet that connects through a USB port; and

An optional Ferno mounting system for the DOT Telemedicine Backpack to be quickly snapped in to an ambulance.

The DOT Telemedicine Backpack is easy to use and has an intuitive user interface. It is secure, and provides unparalleled interoperability with existing EMRs, PACs, and certified third-party diagnostic equipment.

The DOT Telemedicine Backpack delivers the lowest cost of ownership of any video telemedicine solution on the market today. Side-by-side comparisons with other vendors' solutions show savings of up to 60%.

About swyMed

Time-critical mobile telemedicine consults require simple, fast and highly reliable connections. While many solutions fail beyond the hard-wired four walls of a hospital, swyMed's patent-pending technology expands telemedicine care to places where it was previously unavailable, powering truly mobile exceptional-quality live video encounters, even at the lowest bandwidths. swyMed's proven, reliable, easy-to-use solutions, including the DOT Telemedicine Backpack, give care providers the ability to connect to doctors for real-time video telemedicine -- anytime, anywhere. swyMed's innovative technology is used by providers for home health, EMS/critical transport, telestroke and Mobile Integrated Healthcare (MIH) programs in thousands of encounters throughout the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

