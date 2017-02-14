Inductor Market Worth 3.94 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Inductor Market by Type (Fixed Inductors (RF, Coupled, Multilayered, Power, Molded, Surface Mount, Choke, Coil), and Variable Inductors), Core Type (Air, Ferrite, Laminated, Ceramic, and Toroidal), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the overall inductor market is expected to grow from USD 3.01 Billion in 2015 to USD 3.94 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.93% between 2016 and 2022.

This market growth can be attributed to the increasing number of product launches and developments in the consumer electronics sector, rising demand for passive electronic components, growing use of inductors in automotive electronics, and increasing adoption of smart grids.

"Fixed inductors expected to hold a major share of the inductor market during the forecast period"

The various types of fixed inductors include power inductors, RF inductors, multi-layered inductors, coupled inductors, and others (chokes, coils, surface mount inductors, and molded inductors). These inductors are used in filters, sensors, transformers, motors, energy storages, among others. Fixed inductors help in achieving smaller form factors for consumer electronic products, owing to their compact size and light weight. The automotive industry requires robust inductors that can operate at extreme temperatures. Fixed inductors can sustain high temperatures and can operate in extreme environments; hence, the demand for these inductors is likely to increase in the near future.

"Market for ceramic core type is expected to grow at a significant rate between 2016 and 2022"

The market for ceramic core is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Ceramic has a low thermal coefficient of expansion, which allows high inductance stability over a high operating temperature range. It has no magnetic properties; hence, there is no increase in permeability due to core material. Due to this factor, it is suitable for high-frequency applications. With the growing market for mobile phones and wireless LAN, among others, the demand for ceramic core inductors is also rising.

"Inductor market in APAC to grow at a high rate during the forecast period"

The inductor market in APAC, on the basis of country/region, has been subsegmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of APAC (RoAPAC). APAC plays a pivotal role in the development of the electrical and electronics industry. Some of the leading inductor manufacturing companies such as TDK Corporation (Japan), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Sumida Corporation (Japan), among others, are based out of APAC. Several global electronic manufacturing companies outsource their production to low-cost countries in Asia. This is more distinct in segments with higher demand for labor-intensive works such as passive electronic components and semiconductor assembly and testing operations than those with relatively less labor-intensive works such as semiconductor fabrication.

The major companies operating in the inductor market include TDK Corporation (Japan), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (U.S.), Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (Japan), Chilisin Electronics Corp (Taiwan), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), ABC Taiwan Electronics Corporation (Taiwan), Pulse Electronics Corporation (U.S.), Coilcraft, Inc. (U.S.), Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Bourns, Inc. (U.S.), Sumida Corporation (Japan), ICE Components, Inc. (U.S.), and AVX Corporation (U.S.), among others.

