We are pleased to announce our quarterly conference call to discuss the results of SIG Combibloc Group Holdings S.à r.l. for the year ended 31 December 2016.

Date: Monday, February 20, 2017

Time: 15.00 CET 14.00 GMT 9.00 EST

The call information will be distributed on our secure site. If you would like access to our call, please contact Petra Beck at petra.beck@sig.biz.

Regards,

Petra Rhonda Beck

SIG Combibloc Group Holdings S.à r.l.

