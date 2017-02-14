NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- BMO Capital Markets today announced it has hired its first candidates under the Back2Business program, which helps talented individuals restart careers in financial services after an extended break. BMO Capital Markets is an initiator and founding sponsor of Back2Business, which is led by the Financial Women's Association of New York, Inc. (FWA).

BMO Capital Markets, the investment and corporate banking arm of BMO Financial Group (NYSE: BMO)(TSX: BMO), has hired Manju Seal, Linda Chow, Dorit Schwartz and Anna Haskell as the first four candidates to enter the program after personal choices saw each of them exit the industry for a number of years. They will be working in the firm's Investment and Corporate Banking and Trading Products businesses.

"We are excited to welcome these four women to BMO Capital Markets to resume their career development," said Pat Cronin, Group Head of BMO Capital Markets. "The Back2Business program underscores our leadership and our commitment to support today's professionals and advance tomorrow's leaders."

Manju Seal worked extensively in the financial sector for organizations including Goldman Sachs before her hiatus. Ms. Seal has three masters degrees and joins BMO Capital Markets as Vice President and a member of the Trading Products team.

Linda Chow, a Yale and Wharton graduate, got her start in investment banking before launching into an entrepreneurial career for 15 years doing work as an investing consultant and educator. Ms. Chow will join U.S. Investment and Corporate Banking as a part of a team working on projects to develop the business.

Dorit Schwartz is a Harvard Business School graduate who spent years as a senior business manager with financial organizations including Lehman Brothers and Barclays. Ms. Schwartz will join the U.S. Investment and Corporate Banking Strategy and Business Management team, supporting the Leadership Committee.

Also a Harvard alumna, Anna Haskell spent time working in Russia's financial sector, including as a CFO, before returning to the U.S. to work as a financial analyst, trader and finance entrepreneur. Ms. Haskell will start with BMO Capital Markets as a Vice President supporting its Trading Products business.

The Back2Business program was formally launched in September. Other founding sponsors include Deloitte, New York Life Insurance Company and PGIM, the asset management arm of Prudential.

"BMO Capital Markets has been a longstanding partner for professional women in financial services and today's announcement furthers their commitment to the Back2Business program and the FWA," said Katrin Dambrot, President, FWA.

The FWA-led program provides candidates not only a paid re-entry opportunity at one of the sponsor companies, where they will work on a significant assignment or project and have the opportunity to earn a permanent position, but also mentorship with the sponsor company and the FWA.

The Back2Business program focuses on smooth and successful transitions back to professional careers in financial services after taking a break for reasons such as providing childcare or eldercare or serving their country.

"For BMO, diversity in the workplace is not only integral to our values, but a competitive necessity in an evolving industry," Mr. Cronin said.

BMO Financial Group was recently named a 2017 Catalyst Award winner for its industry-leading work to accelerate diversity and inclusion in its workplace and for its strong commitment to gender equality. BMO Capital Markets is also a founding sponsor of the Women in Capital Markets Return to Bay Street program, designed to help professional women re-launch careers in the Canadian capital markets after an extended absence.

About BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets is a leading, full-service North American-based financial services provider, with approximately 2,400 professionals in 30 locations around the world, including 16 offices in North America, offering corporate, institutional and government clients access to a complete range of investment and corporate banking products and services. BMO Capital Markets is a member of BMO Financial Group (NYSE: BMO)(TSX: BMO), one of the largest diversified financial services providers in North America with US$513 billion total assets and over 45,000 employees as at October 31, 2016.

About Financial Women's Association (FWA)

Founded in 1956, the Financial Women's Association of New York, Inc. works collaboratively with leading firms to advance mutual goals of retention and the advancement of female professionals. The FWA presents key thought leadership events, builds performance skills and promotes valuable business connections through networking opportunities for its members. It produces annual international conferences facilitating exposure to global business and economic opportunities. In addition, the FWA gives back to the community by providing scholarships and mentoring to young professionals and students, reaching more than 6,000 individuals which helps to develop a diverse pipeline of talent.

