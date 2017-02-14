TORONTO, ONTARIO and CHICAGO, ILLINOIS -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- BMO and more than 42,000 of its employees across Canada and the United States marked the bank's 200th year in an extraordinary way, contributing more than $29 million through local fundraisers, corporate donations and the bank's Employee Giving Campaign to help United Ways and other charities across North America. BMO employees also volunteered at hundreds of charities in communities across Canada and the U.S. throughout the year.

"This is a special time for us - we're beginning our 200th year of supporting communities where we live and work, and more than 42,000 of us across the bank decided to mark this significant milestone with an extraordinary gift," said Bill Downe, CEO, BMO Financial Group.

"It's a source of immense pride that BMO employees have chosen to celebrate by giving back. Fairness, equity and evening the odds have long inspired us - but the generosity of the people who work here continues to exceed all expectations," he said. "It is a privilege to be a part of an organization where people show this level of commitment. All of us at BMO share a deep respect for the communities we serve and are proud of the standard we have set. In this regard, we strive to lead by example - it's part of our tradition."

The Employee Giving Campaign is an annual employee-driven initiative that has raised more than $126 million for charities over the last five years.

BMO Financial Group Receives 2016 Spirit Award from United Way Toronto & York Region

Awarded to an organization that runs an exceptional Leadership Campaign

On Tuesday, February 7, United Way Toronto & York Region recognized BMO Financial Group with its 2016 Spirit Award. This award honours an organization that runs an exceptional Leadership Campaign, generating personal gifts of $1,200 or more through United Way best practices - including awareness building, peer-to-peer canvassing, and recognition - and improving results over the previous year.

For more information on the United Way Toronto & York Region Spirit Award, please visit: http://www.unitedwaytyr.com/spirit-awards

About BMO Financial Group

Since its founding in 1817, BMO Financial Group has followed a principle of corporate and social responsibility and of reinvesting in the communities it serves. In addition to the generous support from BMO employees, charitable, not-for-profit and community-based institutions and organizations received more than C$57.3 million in donations from BMO in 2016, which has helped to build and sustain resilient, vital and healthy communities across North America.

Contacts:

For News Media Enquiries:

Ralph Marranca, Toronto

(416) 867-3996

ralph.marranca@bmo.com



Valerie Doucet, Montreal

(514) 877-8224

valerie.doucet@bmo.com



Chris Nardella, Chicago

(312) 461-6625

chris.nardella@bmo.com



Internet: www.bmo.com

Twitter: @BMOmedia



