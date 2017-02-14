Brandon Daniels Joins Exiger to Develop and Launch Analytics Business

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Exiger, the global regulatory, financial crime, risk and compliance company, is pleased to announce that technology and regulatory expert, Brandon Daniels, has joined Exiger as Managing Director and President, Exiger Analytics.

Brandon is a respected and enthusiastic thought leader, bringing more than 15 years in senior management serving clients across the financial services, life sciences and energy sectors. He has a reputation for technological innovation in regulatory investigations and compliance management including:managing the acquisition, development and integration of knowledge management, machine learning, artificial intelligence, data visualization and performance tracking software. He has effectively applied these tools to:unravel complex, disparate data sources; navigate arcane systems and heterogeneous data types; and solve some of the most complex regulatory and investigatory matters. From market manipulation in global financial benchmarks to multinational corruption probes, Daniels has helped some of the world's largest financial institutions grapple with fundamental issues of compliance, culture, systems and practices.

"This has been a milestone year for Exiger. We have seen tremendous growth in our financial crime, investigations, monitorship and due diligence practices, leveraging technology as a key differentiator. We are excited to have Brandon spearhead this endeavor and draw upon his unique experience and expertise in enterprise technology to continue to increase and enhance Exiger's spectrum of offerings," said Michael Beber, Exiger President and CEO.

"I look forward to this unique opportunity to work with the Exiger team at the cutting-edge of data analytics applied to regulation and financial crime," said Brandon. "We will crystalize the shared expertise that Exiger has built across financial crime, investigations, due diligence and monitorships. We're going to break new ground in the creation and provision of technology enabled solutions to help Exiger's clients solve their most difficult data challenges."

Prior to joining Exiger, Brandon was the President of Clutch Group where he was responsible for all commercial and operational aspects of Litigation & Investigation, Compliance & Risk, and Corporate In-house Services. Before Clutch Group, Brandon served as the VP and Global Head of Litigation & Investigations at CPA Global. In his role at CPA Global, he led the growth of the legal services division defining, building and delivering innovative and award winning solutions to Fortune 1000 companies. Also, during his tenure at Lexis Nexis, Brandon worked as a disputes, technology and eDiscovery expert, managing or advising on large internal and external litigation matters, M&A projects and investigations.

Exiger is a global regulatory and financial crime, risk and compliance company. Exiger arms financial institutions, multinational corporations and governmental agencies with the practical advice and technology solutions they need to prevent compliance breaches, respond to risk, remediate major issues and monitor ongoing business activities. Exiger works with clients worldwide to assist them in effectively managing their critical challenges while developing and implementing the policies, procedures and programs needed to create a sustainable compliance environment. A global authority on regulatory compliance, the company also oversees some of the world's most complex court-appointed and voluntary monitorships in the private and public sectors, including the monitorship of HSBC. Exiger works with clients worldwide through its offices inNew York City, Silver Spring (DC Metro),London,Hong Kong,TorontoandSingapore.

