Company to Begin Issuing Regular Quarterly Metrics For the U.S. and Global Institutional Investment Community

GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gaming software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today announced the release of quarterly key performance indicators1 in order for the US and global institutional investment community to properly track progress of GAN's diverse business on a quarterly basis.

Over the past six months, GAN has begun to increase its institutional outreach to the United States, where the Company conducts the predominate portion of its business activities. The expanded financial information flow supports the increasing number of suitably-qualified US institutional investors who engaged with GAN's equity story in 2016. This first Quarterly publication discloses the Active Player-Days and Average Revenue Per Active Player-Day (ARPDAU), in which GAN participates worldwide in regulated real money Internet gaming markets and Simulated Gaming™.

Q1 2017 Key Performance Indicators will be released in April 2017 together with full year 2016 financial results.

Fourth Quarter 2016 Highlights

+19.8% Quarter-on-Quarter growth in Active Player-Days in Q4 2016 over Q3 2016 to 2,037,213 Active Player-Days.

+4.6% Quarter-on-Quarter growth in Average Revenue Per Daily Active User in Q4 2016 over Q3 2016 to $7.42.

Strong growth momentum in Q4 2016 from GAN's key territories of the United States (Simulated Gaming™ and real money Internet gaming in New Jersey); and Italy's regulated real money Internet gaming market.

Oneida Nation's TurningStone in New York, MGM Resort's Borgata in New Jersey, Chickasaw Nation's WinStar World Casino in Oklahoma and Station Casinos in Nevada are all launching Simulated Gaming with GAN in H1 2017.

Management Commentary

Dermot Smurfit, CEO of GAN commented:

"We are seeing accelerating end user player adoption of the online platform that GAN can deliver its casino operator clients, which is demonstrable in these Key Performance Indicators for the fourth quarter of 2016. This release responds to the growing involvement in GAN's equity by US institutional investors who have requested access to more frequent financial statistics incremental to GAN's financial publications each half-year period. Management believe GAN is a powerful growth story, focused on moving 'bricks mortar' US casinos online with its uniquely powerful Internet gaming platform incorporating a wide range of features custom-designed for US casino operators. We have created a versatile platform that can fit the needs of these casino operators as they look to enter either the social casino market or real money Internet gaming markets."

FAQ's about GAN's Simulated Gaming™ real money online Regulated Gaming

Launched in the US by GAN in January of 2014, Simulated Gaming™ has proven to monetize Internet traffic to existing websites operated by land-based US casinos with Simulated Gaming average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) of $2.75 in 2014, and $2.32 in 2015, compared as against an original estimate of $0.60, greatly exceeding equivalent numbers reported by Social Casino operators on Facebook.

Supported by 139 months of operating data across ten (10) major US casinos' deployments, Simulated Gaming™ has repeatedly proven to drive increased visitation on-property, and in 2014 delivered on average a +28% uplift in on-property theoretical win due to increased visitation by existing patrons who also engage with Simulated Gaming™ online.

US casino operators report +50% of their surveyed casino patrons are already engaged in playing Social Casinos on Facebook. Simulated Gaming™ enables land-based US casinos access to the Social Casino market worth $3.3 billion annually worldwide in 2015 (source: Eilers Krejcik Gaming, LLC) and is proven to increase property visitation among existing patrons, reactivate lapsed patrons bringing them back on-property and drive acquisition of new patrons from outside the typical drive distance to the property.

www.GAN.com

GAN Overview

GAN is a leading developer and supplier of enterprise-level Business to Business gaming software systems and online gaming content. GAN is listed on the ESM Market of the Irish Stock Exchange and the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: GAN

The Company has developed an Internet gaming enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licences to online and land-based gaming operators as a turn-key technology solution for both regulated real-money and simulated online gaming. The Internet Gaming System, developed in London under a UK Gaming Commission licence, is certified to the highest technical standards currently required by gaming regulators.

GAN is also a leading developer of proprietary online games with a complementary business converting offline casino slot machines and table games into online equivalents on behalf of major land-based slot machine manufacturers including Aristocrat, Konami, Multimedia Games, Incredible Technologies, GamoMat, Reel Time Gaming, High Flyer Games, DEQ Systems Corp (EZ BACCARAT®) and Ainsworth.

GAN has an established business in Europe, licensing gaming content to UK, Spanish and Italian gaming operators including Bet365, William Hill, Rank, Lottomatica, Sisal MatchPoint and SNAI.

In the United States, GAN has partnered with Betfair Plc to provide its Internet Gaming System following the introduction of regulated real-money online gaming in New Jersey in November 2013. In New York, GAN has launched a Simulated Gaming™ website via www.EmpireCityCasino.com in September 2014. In Pennsylvania, GAN launched a Simulated Gaming™ website www.ParxOnline.com in March 2015 with on-property real money mobile gaming anticipated in 2015. In March 2015 Maryland Live! Casino in Maryland chose GAN to upgrade their existing free-to-play website to a monetized Simulated Gaming™ website, soft-launched in July 2015 and launched integrated with their casino management system in November 2015. In September 2015 major Californian Tribal casino operator San Manuel chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ launched in November 2015. In October 2015 American Casino Entertainment Properties (ACEP) chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ launched in December 2015. In December 2015 Borgata Casino Hotel Spa chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ launching in H1 2016. Also in December 2015 Lady Luck Interactive, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Isle of Capri Corporation, chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ launching in H1 2016. In February 2016 Rock Gaming (re-branded as Jack Entertainment) chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ to support their Ohio-based casino properties launching online in H1 2016. In March 2016 an undisclosed major casino operator in the North East chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ launching in H2 2016. In April 2016 major Tribal casino operator Chickasaw Nation chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ launching in late 2016. In June 2016 Tribal casino operator TurningStone Casino Resort chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ launching in early 2017. In July 2016 Nevada's Station Casinos chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ launching early 2017. In September 2016 a major existing US casino client nominated GAN to launch real money Internet casino gaming in Europe and other Rest of World regulated markets commencing in 2017.

1 The numbers contained herein are unaudited and derived from GAN's internal business intelligence reporting systems

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170214005929/en/

Contacts:

GAN

Dermot Smurfit

Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0) 20 7292 6262

dsmurfit@GAN.com

or

Davy

John Frain Roland French

+353 1 679 6363

or

Investors: The Equity Group

Adam Prior

aprior@equityny.com