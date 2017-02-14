Asia Rotavirus Group A Forecast Markets 2017-2027 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Rotavirus Group A Forecast for selected Asian Markets 2017-2027" report to their offering.

Rotavirus is a contagious virus that can cause gastroenteritis (inflammation of the stomach and intestines). Symptoms include severe watery diarrhoea, often with vomiting, fever, and abdominal pain.

Rotavirus infects and damages the cells that line the small intestine, causing gastroenteritis. It is the most frequent cause of diarrhoea in young children, worldwide.

Although eight distinct groups of rotavirus have been identified (A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H), Rotavirus Group A is the most common species affecting humans. Group A rotaviruses are then typed on the basis of the variability in the genes encoding the 2 outer capsid proteins (VP7 and VP4) into 15 ""G"" and 26 ""P"" genotypes, respectively. This results in potentially > 300 different rotavirus A strains in Group A.

This report provides the current incident population for Rotavirus for Selected Asian Markets (Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR and Vietnam) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current incidence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms of Rotavirus have been quantified and presented alongside the overall incidence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Rotavirus is transmitted via the faecal-oral route either by direct contact with an infected individual. According to the CDC, rotavirus can be spread by contact with contaminated:

- Hands



- Objects (toys, surfaces)



- Food



- Water

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Cause of the Disease



3. Risk Factors & Prevention



4. Diagnosis of the Disease

5. Variation by Geography



6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course



7. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers

8. Top-line estimated incidence for Rotavirus



8.1 Genotype of Rotavirus A

9. Rotavirus in Vietnam



9.1 Distribution by Province within the Red River Delta area



9.2 Distribution by Province within the North Central & Central coastal areas



10. Abbreviations used in the report



11. Patient-Based Offering



12. Online Pricing Data and Platforms



13. References

14. Appendix

