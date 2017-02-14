Russia Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2022 - Expanding Share of Foreign Tire Manufacturers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Russia Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.
Tire market in Russia is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% in value terms during 2017-2022
Passenger car tire segment dominated Russia tire market over the past few years, on account of continuously expanding passenger car fleet size in the country. Central Federal District accounted for the highest share in the country's tire market during 2012-2016, owing to presence of major cities such as Moscow, which also houses a large number of administrative and business centers of the country.
Demand for tires in Russia is expected to increase at a moderate pace in the coming years, owing to rising per capita income and growing purchasing power of the consumers. Russia is set to host FIFA World Cup in 2018, which is expected to attract large number of tourists in the country, which is expected to fuel infrastructural development in the country. Expanding vehicle fleet size is expected to boost growth in Russia tire market through 2022.
Russia Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022 report elaborates following aspects of tire market in the country:
- Russia Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Two-Wheeler, and Off-The-Road), By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement), By Winter Tire Vs. Summer Tire and By Radial Vs. Bias
- Policy & Regulatory Landscape
- Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape and Strategic Recommendations
Market Trends & Developments
- Growing Chinese Tire Penetration
- Expanding Share of Foreign Tire Manufacturers
- Increasing Retreading Tires
- Rising Online Tire Sales
- Struggling Automobile Production & Sales
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Russia Tire Production Overview
5. Russia Tire Market Outlook
6. Russia Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook
7. Russia Two-Wheeler Vehicle Tire Market Outlook
8. Russia Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook
9. Russia M&HCV Vehicle Tire Market Outlook
10. Russia Off-The-Road (OTR) Vehicle Tire Market Outlook
11. Russia Retreading Tire Market
12. Supply Chain Analysis
13. Import-Export Analysis
14. Market Dynamics
15. Market Trends & Developments
16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
17. Russia Economic Profile
18. Competitive Landscape
19. Strategic Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Altai Tyre
- Belshina
- Bridgestone C.I.S Limited
- Continental Kaluga Limited
- Cordiant
- Goodyear Russia
- Hankook Tire Rus
- Michelin Russia and CIS
- Nizhnekamskshina
- Nokian Tyres PLC
- Pirelli Tyre Russia Limited
- Yokohama Russia Limited
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m43c8r/russia_tire
