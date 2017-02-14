Russia Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2022 - Expanding Share of Foreign Tire Manufacturers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tire market in Russia is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% in value terms during 2017-2022

Passenger car tire segment dominated Russia tire market over the past few years, on account of continuously expanding passenger car fleet size in the country. Central Federal District accounted for the highest share in the country's tire market during 2012-2016, owing to presence of major cities such as Moscow, which also houses a large number of administrative and business centers of the country.

Demand for tires in Russia is expected to increase at a moderate pace in the coming years, owing to rising per capita income and growing purchasing power of the consumers. Russia is set to host FIFA World Cup in 2018, which is expected to attract large number of tourists in the country, which is expected to fuel infrastructural development in the country. Expanding vehicle fleet size is expected to boost growth in Russia tire market through 2022.

Russia Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022 report elaborates following aspects of tire market in the country:

Russia Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Two-Wheeler, and Off-The-Road), By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement), By Winter Tire Vs. Summer Tire and By Radial Vs. Bias

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments

Growing Chinese Tire Penetration

Expanding Share of Foreign Tire Manufacturers

Increasing Retreading Tires

Rising Online Tire Sales

Struggling Automobile Production & Sales

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Russia Tire Production Overview

5. Russia Tire Market Outlook

6. Russia Passenger Car Tire Market Outlook

7. Russia Two-Wheeler Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

8. Russia Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

9. Russia M&HCV Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

10. Russia Off-The-Road (OTR) Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

11. Russia Retreading Tire Market

12. Supply Chain Analysis

13. Import-Export Analysis

14. Market Dynamics

15. Market Trends & Developments

16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

17. Russia Economic Profile

18. Competitive Landscape

19. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Altai Tyre

Belshina

Bridgestone C.I.S Limited

Continental Kaluga Limited

Cordiant

Goodyear Russia

Hankook Tire Rus

Michelin Russia and CIS

Nizhnekamskshina

Nokian Tyres PLC

Pirelli Tyre Russia Limited

Yokohama Russia Limited

