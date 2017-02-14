Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "France Proton Therapy Market, Forecast, Reimbursement Policies Patients Treated at Centers" report to their offering.

France Proton Therapy Market is expected to be more than USD 1.5 Billion by the year 2021. France Proton Therapy actual market is expected to almost double in future from its current market size in 2016. So considering the need from patient perspective France had modified all two Proton Therapy Centers with latest technological up-gradation to enhance the capacity to treat more patients.

Diversified range of advanced radiation therapy techniques and technologies are available, such as Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), Image Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT), Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) and others. But proton is better one, due to the physical properties of protons, which stop at a given depth and deliver the largest part of their energy the beams deliver equal or higher radiation to the target while conveying fewer doses to surrounding healthy tissues.

This report studies the market in two ways a) Actual Market b) Untapped Market. The report also talks about list of all operational and future Proton Therapy centers; Economics of proton therapy including Reimbursement Policies. The report also studies the Proton Therapy Revenue 3 Companies.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the Proton Therapy Market in France its growth potential in Future?

What is the untapped market in France Proton Therapy and its Future?

How many Proton Therapy Centers are operating in France?

What is the number of people being treated in these Proton Therapy Centers yearly?

Is Proton Therapy Treatment being covered in the Reimbursements policies of France?

What are the sales of Proton Therapy Companies Globally (IBA, Varian, Elekta)?



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Germany Proton Therapy Market Actual Potential Market

3. Germany Proton Therapy Patient Number Actual and Potential

4. Germany List of Proton Therapy Centers

5. Germany Proton Therapy Treated Patients by Centers

6. Proton Therapy Reimbursement Policies

7. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center

8. Global Proton Therapy Company Analysis (2010 2021)

9. Proton Therapy Driving Factors

10. Proton Therapy Challenges

Companies Mentioned

Elekta

IBA

Varian Medical Systems



Related Topics: Nuclear Medicine and Radiopharmacology