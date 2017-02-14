G2A Launches G2A Deal - A Rewards Game Pack

HONG KONG, February 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global digital gaming marketplace G2A.COM has launched its first-ever G2A Deal, a rewards video game pack which includes Lords of the Fallen, Syberia 1 and 2, Dirt 3, and SUPERHOT, all for a low subscription cost. G2A Deal, supported by G2A's developer and publisher support system G2A Direct, is a brand-new rewards program featuring packs of popular games straight from the developers and publishers themselves.

G2A Deal is the newest product in G2A's lineup, which already includes products such as G2A PAY, a payment platform which offers over 200 different types of payment methods, and G2A 3D, a marketplace for 3D printed items. As part of a rewards program for loyal customers, G2A Deal aims to ensure all customers can enjoy a wide selection of game titles no matter what their budget is. G2A will periodically release new G2A Deals - each one filled with a different set of hand-selected titles straight from the developers or publishers themselves (no third-party sellers involved). G2A Deal will also feature discount codes, and even more rewards will be added in the coming months.

The first G2A Deal is now available as of Friday, February 10th, and includes CI Games' Lords of the Fallen, Microïds' Syberia 1 and 2, Codemasters' Dirt 3, and Superhot team's SUPERHOT. Customers can purchase G2A Deal in two ways, either as a subscription or as a one-time purchase. The keys will be available immediately after purchase as Steam codes and will not be region-locked.

For more information, and exact pricing, visit https://www.g2a.com/en/game-deals.

