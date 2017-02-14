BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- Cayan®, a payment technology company, today announced the launch of their new Genius® Handheld™, a first-of-its-kind, semi-integrated, EMV enabled mobile payment device in the U.S. that helps retailers reinvent the in-store shopping experience for consumers.

With a growing number of customers choosing online shopping over store visits, merchants are under increased pressure to find new ways to enhance the brick and mortar shopping experience and meet the increasing demands of today's consumers. Genius Handheld allows sales associates to get out from behind the counter and onto the shop floor -- helping customers and closing sales. From line busting to in-aisle checkout, Genius Handheld gives retailers much more flexibility in designing their checkout experience.

"Customer expectations of what a good retail experience is are changing and many retailers are finding they need to evolve how they relate to customers in store. Genius Handheld gives retailers an easy way to have a more personal and consultative interaction between the sales associate and the customer," said Cayan CEO Henry Helgeson.

The new Genius Handheld can be used in conjunction with the Genius countertop solution or as a stand-alone in-aisle payment solution. Once connected to the store's wireless network, associates can take payments anywhere in the store. Genius Handheld offers the same security, mobile payment options and checkout functionality (line-item display, digital signature capture, etc.) as Cayan's flagship cloud-based, integrated Genius Platform. For retailers already using Cayan's Genius Platform, there's no additional work to enable Genius Handheld as it leverages the same Genius API.

Genius Handheld, which is currently being piloted with a handful of retailers across the country, has a variety of a use cases, such as:

Line-busting: Store associates can now take payments straight to shoppers waiting in line -- or before they even get into line

Consultative selling: Complete the entire shopping experience with the customer on the shop floor -- from browsing and product selection right through to checkout

Sidewalk sales: With a Wi-Fi connection or hotspot, Genius Handheld allows retailers to host sidewalk sales or pop-up shops and take payments on the spot

Checkout flexibility: Genius Handheld provides retailers with a plethora of checkout configurations and options. It can be mounted to a checkout counter or be completely portable for use anywhere in the store -- it can even be tethered and handed out a drive-through window

Save the sale: If the retailer's POS system is connected to the store's inventory, store associates can 'save the sale' if an item is out of stock. They can order the item needed by the customer, take the payment, and have it delivered to the store for pick up or to the customer's home

Cayan® is a technology company focused on transformative innovations in payments. From buy online, pick-up in store to auto-reorder and in-aisle purchases, Cayan makes it possible for businesses to deliver the outstanding unified commerce experiences customers demand. Cayan's fully integrated, multi-channel customer engagement platforms include their Cayan® Unified Commerce Solution Suite™ and Genius® Platform. Both are secure and scalable platforms that are fully configurable, tailored to a business's unique needs and easy to implement. Headquartered in Boston, the company has multiple offices in the United States and Belfast, Northern Ireland. Cayan is one of the world's fastest growing payment companies. For more information, visit www.cayan.com.

Media Contact

Cathy Corwin for Cayan

cathy@inkhouse.com

201-214-4242



