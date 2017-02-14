NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- Southern Home Medical Inc. (OTC PINK: SHOM), a leading developer in the Healthcare industry, has gained 11 AAA Cooperative hospitals in the contract signing with Medical Treasure as part of a mutually beneficial collaboration.

As a part of the collaboration and contract signing with Medical Treasure, SHOM has gained 11 AAA cooperative hospitals. This will expand opportunities for SHOM and allow SHOM to expand its services and technologies into broader markets. It's a step forward in implementing the services SHOM has to offer into the industry and set its foot down in the market.

George Chang, Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "We are excited to announce this partnership as it represents a more focused approach within the Healthcare industry for SHOM. We are excited about the opportunities ahead as SHOM increases its reach into the global Healthcare markets."

About Southern Home Medical, Inc.:

Southern Home Medical, Inc. is a Holding Company with a focus on servicing the needs of the Healthcare Industry. SHOM will continue to leverage the success of their businesses in order to expand sales opportunities in other locations throughout the country with health, medical and equipment needs.

