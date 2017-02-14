sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 14.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,46 Euro		-0,035
-0,09 %
WKN: 885166 ISIN: USY384721251 Ticker-Symbol: HYU 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,186
38,74
16:37
38,01
38,639
16:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR38,46-0,09 %