South America Two Wheeler Market to Cross $7 Billion Sales by 2021: TechSci Research Report

Growing demand for scooters, lack public transport infrastructure and rising young population to drive demand for two-wheelers across South America by 2021

According to TechSci Research report, "South America Two-Wheeler Market By Type, By Country Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021", two-wheeler market in South America is forecast to cross $7 billion by 2021. Brazil, Colombia and Argentina are the largest two-wheeler markets in the entire region. Growing population in South America is one of the major factor propelling demand for two-wheelers in the region. As per World Bank, population base countries such as Brazil, Colombia and Argentina expanded at a CAGR of about 0.90%, 0.97% and 1.04%, respectively during 2011-2015. Moreover, GNI per capita of Paraguay, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia exhibited a CAGR of 6.48%, 5.32%, 5.87% and 3.68%, respectively during 2011-2015, as per the World Bank. Thus, expanding population base and rising per capita income are the major indicators that are anticipated to propel demand for two-wheelers in South America during the forecast period.

On the basis of two-wheeler type, the market of South America has been categorized into two segments, namely, motorcycles and scooters. During 2015, motorcycles dominated the two-wheeler market in South America, due to number of advantages such as quicker acceleration, better engine, larger fuel tank and is more easy to maintain as compared to a scooter. Moreover, motorcycle is expected to maintain its dominance in South America two-wheeler market through 2021. Two-wheeler market in South America region is largely concentrated in Brazil, Colombia and Argentina. Moreover, in 2015 above mentioned countries cumulatively garnered a market share of over 78% in South America two-wheeler market and these countries are further anticipated to continue dominate the market during 2016-2021.

"Growing presence of various multinational companies such as Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha, Bajaj, BMW, Lifan and Kawasaki, coupled with increasing penetration of domestic players such as Dafra, Motomel, Corven, Mavilla and Zanella are expected to intensify South America two-wheeler market in the coming years. Moreover, introduction of supplementary features in the prominent two-wheeler models is expected to moderately increase the average selling price of two-wheelers in the region. Therefore, escalating average selling price and rising sales of two-wheelers are forecast to boost revenue of South America two-wheeler market during 2016-2021.", said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"South America Two-Wheeler Market By Type, By Country Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021" has analyzed the potential of two-wheeler in South America and provides statistics and information on market sizes, shares and trends. The report will suffice in providing intending clients with cutting-edge market intelligence and help them in taking sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with essential drivers and key challenges faced by the two-wheeler market in South America.

