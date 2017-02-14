Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE/Euronext Paris: PM) today informs its stockholders its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

PMI makes available free of charge on its website at www.pmi.com, its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, reports filed pursuant to Section 16 of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and amendments to those reports as soon as reasonably practicable after PMI electronically files or furnishes such materials to the SEC. All of these documents will be provided free of charge to any shareholder requesting a copy by writing to: Philip Morris International Inc., 120 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10017, U.S.A., attention: Corporate Secretary. These documents are also available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Philip Morris International Inc. ("PMI")

PMI is the world's leading international tobacco company, with six of the world's top 15 international brands and products sold in more than 180 markets. In addition to the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, including Marlboro, the number one global cigarette brand, and other tobacco products, PMI is engaged in the development and commercialization of Reduced-Risk Products ("RRPs"). RRPs is the term PMI uses to refer to products that present, are likely to present, or have the potential to present less risk of harm to smokers who switch to these products versus continued smoking. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and industry-leading scientific substantiation, PMI aims to provide an RRP portfolio that meets a broad spectrum of adult smoker preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. For more information, see www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

