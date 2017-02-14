The figures suggest that it connected roughly 200 MW of capacity to the grid in the second half of the year. However, its cumulative total is far short of the 2.4 GW of grid-connected capacity that the Hong Kong-listed group set as an end-2016 target last year.In aggregate, its PV plants generated 838.9 GWh of electricity from January-December 2016. Total generation in January 2017 soared to 74.8 GWh, up from just 32GWh in January 2016.The group posted its biggest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...