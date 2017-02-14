MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- LogicStream Health, Inc. announced today that version 6.0 of its Clinical Process Measurement platform has been deployed into production at all its client sites. The latest release from the company, which delivers better processes and better outcomes, solidifies the Clinical Process Measurement framework previously available. All the functionality of the solution will be on display at Booth 875 during the HIMSS 17 conference in Orlando, Fla., February 19 to 23, 2017.

"The 6.0 release includes an expanded library of clinical modules to solve critical issues facing health systems across the country," said Patrick Yoder, CEO of LogicStream. "The problem today is that outcomes are the only widespread mechanism to measure care delivery. Without measurement of clinician workflow adoption and the use of clinical content, health systems cannot determine how to improve outcomes."

With LogicStream, health systems can understand the impact clinical processes have on outcomes as they drive toward highly reliable healthcare. The solution allows leadership to have targeted conversations and make intelligent improvements to their interventions and processes. Medical directors, department heads and nursing managers are starved for clinical process information. These clinical leaders had tremendous difficulty obtaining the necessary clinical process adoption and utilization measurements from their IT teams -- until now. LogicStream provides operational stakeholders throughout the system with the information they need when they need it.

While LogicStream deploys releases of its Software as a Service every three weeks, this release significantly updates the user interface to improve system speed and the user experience. Also included are deeper drilldowns into information stored in the electronic health record that are often very difficult to access. It facilitates new ways to measure clinical process as health systems strive for high reliability.

Unlike products that simply facilitate the reporting of health or quality outcomes, Clinical Process Measurement solutions support standardization of clinical processes, something only available with LogicStream. Clinical Process Measurement equips organizations with clinical modules that address regulatory requirements, hospital acquired conditions, advanced payment models and CMS Star ratings. Ultimately, this improves clinical outcomes, patient/provider satisfaction and financial performance.

"We continue to be the only provider of Clinical Process Measurement. No one else monitors and measures process adoption and its link to clinical outcomes," said Patrick Yoder, LogicStream CEO. "This release opens the door to more quickly solve difficult healthcare issues and more of them. Our scalable solution is rapidly adopted by clinical transformation teams, quality leaders and IT departments at all our client sites. LogicStream bridges the gap between clinical and technical teams for improved care delivery."

About LogicStream Health

LogicStream Health standardizes processes, drives adoption to reduce unnecessary care variation, and improves outcomes through Clinical Process Measurement. The LogicStream Platform delivers results to health systems by providing the ability to monitor and measure the care delivery process in a robust manner. With a strong and experienced team focused on innovation, LogicStream provides a scalable and sustainable method to deliver highly reliable healthcare to any health system. For more information, visit Logic-Stream.net.

