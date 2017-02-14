KEARNY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/14/17 -- Valentine's Day is a time to show the ones you love how much you care, which is often expressed with elaborate five-course dinners and decadent desserts and treats. And while most Valentine's Day feasts can leave you in a carb coma, feeling bloated and over-stuffed, this not-so-romantic situation can be averted by first consuming a specific white kidney bean extract called Phase 2 Carb Controller that has been clinically shown to block, on average, 65 percent or more of unwanted carbohydrates from absorbing into the body according to a study published in Nutrition Business Journal.

"Valentine's Day is one of those predictable holidays that you know you are going to splurge a little," said registered dietician nutritionist and author of "Living Skinny in Fat Genes," Felicia Stoler. "The key is to be prepared to indulge a little so you don't get so off track with your diet that it takes you another two weeks to recover from the damage one carb-rich meal can ignite."

A study published in Obesity, the official peer-reviewed research journal of The Obesity Society, found that nearly 75 percent of participants taking a carb-controlling nutritional supplement containing Phase 2 Carb Controller maintained a 7-pound weight loss for an additional six months after the initial 12-week reduction in weight along with a decreased appetite for sugary foods.

"Valentine's Day is a great day to give into your cravings," said Stoler. "You can really have what you want, just eat smaller amounts of it and use tools like carb blockers with Phase 2 so you don't trigger more cravings."

Phase 2 Carb Controller is a non-stimulant proprietary ingredient that can be found in many carb blocking nutritional supplements including: Natrol's Carb Intercept, Now Foods' Phase 2 Starch Neutralizer, Swanson's Phase 2 Starch Neutralizer, GNC's Total Lean Phase 2 Carb Controller and The Vitamin Shoppe's Phase 2 Carb Controller (www.phase2info.com).

Stoler also says be careful of alcohol consumption on Valentine's Day as excess drinking can lead to excess eating. She says alcohol is a lot closer to fat calories and is stored more easily as fat in the body, so if you plan to partake in cocktails, try to stick with clear liquor and avoid adding too many mixers. Also remember to drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay full and hydrated.

Before the big V-day, Stoler says to plan more time at the gym or take a longer walk before dinner so you don't feel guilty about indulging a little more. And when it comes to gift giving she says think outside the candy box.

"Don't give your sweetheart the gift of calories," said Stoler. "Chocolates and candy are the obvious go-to gifts for Valentine's Day, but they don't have to be. Put some thoughtfulness into your gift giving and opt for choices that won't cause excess weight gain."

